This is the most powerful artificial intelligence tool in the world

In June 2020, the Californian company OpenAI announced the update from GPT-2 to GPT-3 , a language model based on artificial intelligence and deep learning with cognitive capabilities . A technology that has generated great expectations, and that has been presented as the most important and useful advance in AI in recent years.

OpenAI is a non-profit company founded by Elon Musk , co-founder and director of Tesla and SpaceX, which was born with the aim of researching and democratizing access to General Artificial Intelligence . Originally, it was a non-profit organization. However, in 2020, it has become a company and has partnered with Microsoft in order to achieve new advances, both in the field of language with GPT-3 models, and in the field of robotics and vision. artificial.

GPT-3 ( Generative Pre-Training Transformer 3 ) is what is known as an autoregressive language model , which uses deep learning to produce texts that simulate human writing.

Unlike most artificial intelligence systems that are designed for a use case, this API (Application Programming Interface) provides a general-purpose "text input and output " interface, allowing users to test it. in practically any assignment in English. This tool is capable of, among other functions, generating a text on any subject that is proposed to it in the same way as a human would, programming (in HTML code) and generating ideas .

As Nerea Luis , Doctor in Artificial Intelligence and Engineer at Sngular , says, “ GPT-3 is living confirmation that the Natural Language Processing area is advancing more than ever by leaps and bounds. "

Do you want to know how GPT-3 works? Now I explain it to you.

The user only has to start writing a paragraph, and the system itself takes care of completing the rest of the text in the most coherent way possible. Also, with GPT-3 you can generate conversations and the answers provided by the system will be based on the context of the previous questions and answers.

It should be noted that the tool generates text using algorithms that were previously trained, and that have already received all the data they need to carry out their task. On time, they have received around 570 GB of text information collected by crawling the Internet (a publicly available dataset known as CommonCrawl ) along with other text selected by OpenAI , including text from Wikipedia .

“GPT-3 has aroused a lot of interest because it is one of the first systems to show the possibilities of general artificial intelligence, because it completes with surprisingly reasonable results tasks that until now required a specially built system to solve that particular task. Furthermore, it does so from just a few examples, ”says César de Pablo, data scientist at BBVA Data & Analytics .

As for the possible applications that this tool may have, I mention the following:

Generation of different styles of texts

GPT-3 will be able to generate text for websites , social media ads, scripts , etc. In this way, with a few simple guidelines of the needs you have, GPT-3 will transform it into a precise text. In addition, you can select the type of text you need, from the most generic to the most strategic and creative.

Writing e-mails

With GPT-3 you will be able to compose emails (among other functions) by simply giving it some guidelines of what you want to say and communicate. For example, through magicemail.io , a portal where you can test the tool (there is a waiting list of about 6000 users), you can see how it works. As a Google Chrome extension, Magicemail will be installed in our Gmail .

When an email arrives, we will simply have to click on the tool to receive a phrase of what they want to tell us in the email.

Creation of Landing Pages (only describing them)

GPT-3 will develop the code just by telling it how we want our landing page or website to look. Once you give us the HTML code, we will only need a " copy and paste " to have an optimal result. The tool will significantly streamline web development processes.

Chatbots (truly smart)

With this model, chatbots will be much more accurate, with more accurate responses, generating in the user a value of more personalized and effective attention.

Furthermore, GPT-3 could have huge implications for the way software and applications are developed in the future.

A sample of how this technology works can be seen in the essay “ Are you still scared, human? ”, Published by The Guardian that, as its editor comments, was made from the best fragments of eight articles generated with GPT-3 in order to capture the different styles and registers of Artificial Intelligence.

Another demo available online is " GPT-3: Build Me A Photo App ", which shows the creation of an application that looks and works similar to the Instagram application, using a plugin for the Figma software tool, which is widely used for application design.

Let us remember that currently the use that is given to the GPT-3 model is mainly limited to the research community. However, it is clear that GPT-3 in the near future may create everything that has a language structure, such as: answering questions, writing essays, summarizing texts, translating, taking notes and even creating code for computers. .

Therefore, GPT-3 is positioned as an Artificial Intelligence tool with great potential for the future . And, surely, when it is open to the public, its reach will be much more surprising.