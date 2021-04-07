Electronic commerce: 4 tips to boost your business on the internet

April 7, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The rise of electronic commerce has made it possible for companies of all types and sizes to have the possibility of venturing into the Mexican digital market with their own online store, which last year generated 316 billion pesos in sales, according to figures from AMVO ; And although digitization is an advantage over businesses that only offer physical sales, various businesses face the challenge of making their e- commerce stand out and generate the expected results.

At Justo, some of the most common barriers that we have detected when a business evaluates the adoption of a digital model are: since it is not its “area of expertise” , there is a fear that the investment will not have the expected return ; overestimating the scope of the business to meet customer expectations and assuming that the digital model is a "replica" of the face-to-face model.

In this situation, the ideal is to take into account the following:

Offer a differentiated and personalized experience

The first thing is to understand that the experience between a purchase in person and a digital one are different, although they can complement and strengthen the differentiators that businesses have from their competition. The advantages of a self-managed e-commerce platform, for example, is that they allow you to generate a unique visual identity and offer a personalized service to your customers through the data generated by their purchases. The activity history is a powerful ally to better connect with consumers and retain them, since it allows you to identify and satisfy their needs and even surprise them by launching new products based on their preferences.

Give peace of mind to your customers

An overall positive shopping experience has been found to be one of the top motivators for returning customers. Users will always value that the sites offer a guarantee of having secure transactions, as well as channels enabled to follow up on any incident that occurs throughout their purchase.

Serve the entire experience: from the first "click" to delivery

In addition to an easy-to-navigate page, promptness to respond to the request, one of the fundamental elements - which is sometimes overlooked - is that last journey between your business and your end customer.

Those who support you in the delivery of products must be considered part of your stakeholders, since their commitment and support are key to strengthening your promise of value and your differentiators. An efficient and friendly delivery is key to ensuring a positive experience for your customers, therefore, part of the commitment of any digital business should be to strengthen a virtuous circle that benefits all those who participate.

Lean on the experts

The most important thing about digital tools is that they help you meet business objectives, with the support of a team of experts -not bots- so that you can properly manage your digital commerce, as well as receive adequate advice to capitalize on opportunities for business that you can take advantage of, thanks to the data that you obtain directly on a day-to-day basis.

Therefore, when evaluating options, it is essential to make transparent any doubts you have about commissions, data ownership, as well as the type of advice you will receive or the opportunities you may have to accelerate your business. Ideally, it is really a technological ally that allows you to have the necessary time to focus on controlling your company, capitalizing on opportunities or developing new experiences for your customers.

Today e-commerce is already part of the daily lives of thousands of users and businesses must adapt - preferably in an agile and orderly manner - to take advantage of opportunities in an increasingly digital and competitive environment.