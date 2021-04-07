Finance

How To Throw A Virtual Party In 2021

2020 has changed us forever and while it is firmly behind us now there are some holdovers we expect to deal with throughout 2021. One of those holdovers is limited social interactions. Until vaccinations are fully rolled out, we will likely have to take precautions. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy meaningful moments. If […]
Next Article
How To Throw A Virtual Party In 2021
Image credit: Free-Photos / Pixabay via Valuewalk

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
4 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

2020 has changed us forever and while it is firmly behind us now there are some holdovers we expect to deal with throughout 2021. One of those holdovers is limited social interactions. Until vaccinations are fully rolled out, we will likely have to take precautions. However, that doesn't mean we can't enjoy meaningful moments. If you have a birthday coming and you want to celebrate it in style in the comfort of your own home, then you can.

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The Benefits Of A Virtual Party

There are benefits to throwing your party virtually, even if it isn't quite the same as having everyone with you in person. It provides you and your loved ones with protection from illness and allows you full flexibility to involve as many people as you want. There's no pressure for people to buy gifts, arrange travel, or even leave the comfort of their own homes. Here are some fresh ideas to get you thinking.

An Escape Room

This may feel a little too on the nose, as our homes have felt a lot like escape rooms for the last year. However, in this case, there are online escape rooms that you can rope your closest friends into joining. You have a set amount of time to beat the clock.

A Tasting Session

If you have a tight-knit group of friends, this idea might be for you. Have a look for a tasting pack of your favorite drink, whether it be wine, gin, whiskey, or craft beer, and make a night of tasting each one with your friends over video chat. You can discuss your tasting notes, talk about which flavors you prefer, and plan how to utilize them in cocktails too. Since you're already sipping to see what you like, why not incorporate a game or two into the party?

Afternoon Tea

Piping hot tea, tiny sandwiches, and traditional treats all to be enjoyed over video chat with your closest friends. What better way to celebrate the arrival of another year of your life? Don't forget the mimosas! They might not make up part of the traditional afternoon tea, but this is your party which means your day can unfold in whatever way you like. In fact, why not extend it beyond the afternoon and take it to dinner too?

The Baker And The Candlestick Maker

Whether you joined in on the sourdough craze last year or not, don't knock baking until you try it. Why not pick a delicious recipe and get your closest friends on to video chat your way through it as you all tackle the kitchen together? Since you're embarking on a culinary journey, you should be sure to include some fancy beverages too. If you're baking sweet things, make chocolate martinis. If you're into more savory baking, then you can opt for a dry white wine. Whatever you choose, get everyone in on the action.

If baking is too similar to the life you have lived over the last year, why not mix it up and try candle making instead? There are kits to make this easier, but there are plenty of online guides to making candles from home, too. The great thing about making them yourself is the scent is entirely up to you, whether you prefer the soothing calm of lavender, the relaxation of patchouli, or the energizing scent of rosemary and citrus.

Grazing Platters

Moving forward, it's safe to say that you're unlikely to go to any party or gathering where there isn't a grazing station of some sort. It's the type of party item that won't go out of style because it's a snack twist on the traditional buffet table. No party, whether you're on your own or serving a dozen, is complete without a tasty haul of snacks and grazing, platter, table, or station is the ultimate way to mix and match your ultimate favorites.

If you're planning a virtual birthday party, the easiest way to tackle it is by hiring a private chef to take care of your custom order. That way, you and your virtual attendees can enjoy the same treats that you are. Birthdays are all about making memories and you don't need to miss out on that just because you're celebrating from home.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off of Leadership Books
Use code LEAD2021 through 4/10/21 to save on our collection of must-read leadership books, including:
  • Think Big, Act Bigger
  • Stress-Less Leadership
  • Dynamic Communication
  • And more
Save Today
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

8 Ways To Boost Property Value And Increase Kerb Appeal

Finance

Money Mistakes People Regret The Most

Finance

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Has A Warning For The U.S.