The 12 startups with ideas that seek to change Latin America through technology

April 8, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Platzi , the online learning platform, announced the 12 finalist startups of the seventh edition of its DemoDay and that they will compete on April 10 for

“The finalist startups are exceptional. In total, they have added $ 4.6 million in revenue in the last six months and have created more than 200 jobs. In addition, they combine the ability to have traction, make a product and manage as teams, ”Juliane Butty, director of Startups at Platzi, the online education platform, said in a statement.

During DemoDay, startups created by their students present their project to investors, experts, and the community itself, including CodeStream, a software developer tools firm that has committed to investing $ 50,000 in the three best startups in the contest. . In addition, companies such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft or Hubspot's Freshwork program are also allies. Microsoft will offer up to $ 120,000 in Azure credits, its cloud storage, to the top 20 startups in the B2B category.

The winning team will be able to travel to Silicon Valley and accelerate their business. In addition, you will receive workshops with industry mentors, founders, leaders of successful startups born in the region, as well as online courses from experts such as Pamela Valdés, founder of Beek.io, Santiago Zavala, Partner of 500 Startups or Tiago Sada, ex VP of Growth at Grin and part of the Y Combinator alumni.

Image: Courtesy Platzi

The 12 selected startups

The 12 selected startups come from five different countries: Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina and Peru and all of them direct their business models to a wide spectrum of problems in the region with solutions based on technology.

1. Artificial Nerds (Mexico) : They promote business communication with new sales channels based on artificial intelligence such as chatbots, socialbots and voicebots

2. Ecogreen Mundo (Peru) : Environmental engineering company that uses smart logistics to collect used oil from restaurants, hotels and food companies.

3. Ecomm-App (Argentina) : Platform for SMEs and entrepreneurs that offers analysis and management solutions integrated to Mercado Libre and digital wallets, stock and electronic invoicing.

4. Emissary.mx (Mexico) : Smart fulfillment platform for order management from product storage to final delivery.

5. Homely (Mexico) : Platform that connects trusted cleaners with people who need to keep their homes or offices clean.

6. Hoppia (Mexico) : Platform to easily organize virtual events with avatars and mini games in 3D.

7. MisFinanzasPersonales (Colombia) : Platform that helps people transform their personal finances with advice, courses and financial simulators.

8. Nuobond (Mexico) : Comprehensive monitoring that combines clinical records, tests and results to determine the biological origin of signs, symptoms or conditions related to mental health. All through algorithms for the processing of information from scientific publications and medical guides.

9. Riqra (Peru) : B2B ecommerce suite for manufacturers and distributors. It complements the management of the sellers with a B2B online store, in such a way that customers access 100% of the catalogs and generate their orders 24/7 from any device.

10. The Food Market (Argentina) : Marketplace that connects local food producers with consumers through machine learning to provide unique and accessible shopping experiences in Latin America.

11. Whataform (Chile) : Nano e-commerce web platform that allows entrepreneurs to start selling products or services online and receive customers on WhatsApp in just 10 minutes.

12. WorkUniversity (Colombia) : Platform that connects students with financial resources such as job grants or job opportunities.