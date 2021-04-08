Elon Musk's Partner Says He Could Build The Real 'Jurassic Park' With Genetically Modified Dinosaurs

April 8, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Max Hodak, president and co-founder with Elon Musk of Neuralink, tweeted that enough technology already exists to build your own Jurassic Park with genetically engineered creatures.

According to The Hill , Hodak believes that about 15 years of "breeding and engineering" would be enough to create "super exotic species."

we could probably build jurassic park if we wanted to. wouldn't be genetically authentic dinosaurs but. maybe 15 years of breeding + engineering to get super exotic novel species - Max Hodak (@max_hodak)April 4, 2021