Elon Musk's Partner Says He Could Build The Real 'Jurassic Park' With Genetically Modified Dinosaurs
Max Hodak, president and co-founder with Elon Musk of Neuralink, tweeted that enough technology already exists to build your own Jurassic Park with genetically engineered creatures.
According to The Hill , Hodak believes that about 15 years of "breeding and engineering" would be enough to create "super exotic species."
we could probably build jurassic park if we wanted to. wouldn't be genetically authentic dinosaurs but. maybe 15 years of breeding + engineering to get super exotic novel species- Max Hodak (@max_hodak)April 4, 2021
When network users responded to his initial message, Hodak remarked that biodiversity is valuable. "But why do we stop there? Why don't we try more intentionally to create new diversity ?"
In the Jurassic Park movies, scientists design genetically modified dinosaurs for a theme park that get out of control.
Founded in 2017, Neuralink is a neurotechnology company specialized in the development of brain-computer interfaces to combat diseases such as Alzheimer's, dementia, paralysis and spinal cord injuries, among others.