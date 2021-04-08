youtubers

Tomás has a degenerative disease and wanted to be a youtuber. The Internet responded by giving him millions of subscribers

11-year-old Tommi opened his channel on March 19 where he talks about his life and his hobbies.
Next Article
Tomás has a degenerative disease and wanted to be a youtuber. The Internet responded by giving him millions of subscribers
Image credit: Tomiii11 vía Youtube

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The case of Tomás Blanch took the social networks of Latin America this week.

Little Tomás, a native of the city of Graneros in Chile, apparently suffers from a degenerative disease and dreams of being a famous youtuber . In recent weeks he opened his channel called "tomiii 11" where he explains that he wants to earn some money with his content.

According to local media , 11-year-old Tommi opened his channel on March 19 where he talks about his life and his hobbies with his cousin and sister. His excitement for his channel was such that on March 29 he published a video thanking his 35 subscribers accompanied by his father on guitar.

His story moved Latino Internet users who learned about his story through Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok and Reddit and established streamers such as Auron Play, Ibai, El Rubius and The Grefg and in a matter of hours they joined his channel to surpass the 3.6 million subscribers.

Several websites have posted that the little boy suffers from brain cancer, but neither Tommi nor his family have confirmed it, although he has vision problems and cannot use his hands. The little boy explained in one of his videos that he has been in "the hospital after eating raw meat that was infected."

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tequila

Luisito Comunica Launches Own Tequila - Except It's Not Tequila

Personal Finance

6 YouTube Channels in Spanish to Learn How to Manage Money

Influencers

'Julioprofe' Breaks Guinness Record for Online Math Class With the Most Viewers In the World