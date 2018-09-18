Inspiration

Lessons from great rockers for entrepreneurs

These phrases from some of the most transcendent rock singers could serve as inspiration.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The great rockers of history have many qualities: they are talented, born leaders and have an insatiable thirst to make their mark on the world. However, perhaps its main quality - or the one that can most inspire entrepreneurs - is its rebellion, its rejection of what is established and its inclination to break the rules.

1. "Knowledge speaks, but wisdom listens." Jimi Hendrix, American musician and singer-songwriter.

2. "A hero is someone who understands the responsibility that comes with being free." Bob Dylan, American musician, singer and poet.

3. "Act as you would like to be, and soon you will be the consequence of your actions." Leonard Cohen, Canadian poet, novelist and singer-songwriter.

4. “I really try to put myself in awkward situations. Complacency is my enemy ”. Trent Reznor, American musician, songwriter and producer, leader of the band Nine Inch Nails.

5. “I believe in everything until its nonexistence is proven. So I believe in fairies, myths, and dragons. Everything exists, even if it is in your mind. Who dares to say that dreams and nightmares are not as real as the here and now? John Lennon, British musician and composer, former member of The Beatles.

6. "Just because you believe doesn't mean you don't think things through." David Bowie, British musician and composer.

7. "Make your interactions with people transformative and not just transactional." Patti Smith, American punk singer and poet.

8. "Today let's make the exception of breaking the rules." Gustavo Cerati, Argentine musician, singer-songwriter, composer and producer.

9. “My business is to enjoy myself and have fun. And why not if in the end everything will end? Janis Joplin, American rock and blues singer.

10. "Wishing to be someone else is a waste of the person you are." Kurt Cobain, vocalist musician for Nirvana.

11. “I think life is too short to focus on your past. I prefer to look to the future ”. Lou Reed, rock singer and songwriter.

Listen to our rock playlist to get into the “mood”!

