Infographic: 6 Reasons You Should Leave Early

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A new day begins. As soon as we got to the office, we decided, "today I WILL get out of work on time." But as the day progresses, the earrings accumulate; the dreaded bombings arise and the purpose of going home early becomes increasingly unattainable. And well, this happens practically every day.

Leaving the office on time is much more than a whim or an act of rebellion: it is a premise for our physical and emotional well-being, and although it may not seem like it, also for the benefit of our own work.

We leave you six compelling reasons to leave the office on time.

(With information from Paulina Santibáñez and infographic from Andrés Gras)

Do you agree with this premise?