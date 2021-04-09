Cash Cartier: Entrepreneur, Role Model, and Philanthropist

April 9, 2021 5 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



Every industry has a name that is referred to as the face of that industry. Anyone researching cryptocurrency and rising trends in Blockchain, will no doubt also come across the name "Cash Cartier". It is also the case that when you think of network marketing, the first name that comes to mind is undeniably Cash Cartier. Elected as the ‘King of Network Marketing’, Cartier is unequivocally a man that has achieved prolific success through a high degree of diligence, resilience and determination.

Cash Cartier’s Achievements Concerning Philanthropy and Entrepreneurship

From a very young age, Cash Cartier was an adamant lover of the sport of football. He was fortunate to play in the Indoor Football league, but he could not register any success. He laid his hands on a lot of things but after his unsuccessful stint in the Indoor Football League, things began to spiral from bad to worse.

After laying his hands on so many things without success, he finally found the breakthrough he needed to succeed in life. He met someone who took him as a mentee. He was mentored on forex trading and financial investment, and as soon as Cartier clocked the age of 22, he decided to begin his own business.

The training he received from his mentor is what he has relied upon to navigate his way through the world of forex trading. When he became a full-time trader, he charged himself with the task of accomplishing even more. In fact, it was during the process of trying to channel his inner self towards achieving other things that he found out he could make it as a network marketer. At the time, many companies were oddly suspicious of network marketing- doubting the field’s efficacy, but Cash Cartier’s unrivalled corporate ethos and professional relentlessness went a long way into showing the potential corporate and financial benefits that liaising with a network marketing analyst could bring for person’s companies in the long run.

In today’s America, the majority of organizations and corporations- big or small, have tapped into network marketing and utilized it in the consequent proliferation of their sales. A certain degree of the industry’s transformation has been accredited to Cash Cartier in accordance with the field’s analysts- given his ability to travel and educate persons on a worldwide scale, his prolific speeches in relation to network marketing, and his organization and management of conferences, seminars, and events to educate people as to how to lead financially prosperous lives.

Cartier has additionally received a lot of coverage in America and across the world. Some of the major news media that have covered his events at one point or another are Forbes, IBtimes, Influencive, Benzinga, and Thrive Global.

Cash Cartier, at a young age, has become a role model to the significant number of young people that depend on him worldwide, and has commonly used his prolific voice as an eminent figure to shed light on a plethora of fundamental societal and systemic issues in today’s corporate America.

Barriers Cash Cartier Had To Overcome

As briefly touched on above, Cartier’s life following his football career quickly spiralled out of control. His accumulated debt and increased financial responsibilities meant that he quickly had to find a way to make an adequate source of income.

His job-hunting landed him a restaurant job. He was saddled with the responsibility of washing plates, cleaning tables, and serving customers with food. In the cause of that job-hunting, he met his mentee, who took him directly into his arms. He taught him everything he needed to know about forex trading, risk investment, and how he can transform his life from nothing to something. Cash Cartier, being a good student, adhered strictly to the teachings of his master, and the reward for his loyalty and obedience is what he is enjoying today.

Final Take: Announcements and Scheduled Events

Cash Cartier is reportedly attending his company’s convention between September 10th and September 12th, and is scheduled to give a plethora of speeches in relation to his past, aforementioned rise, and professional expertise.

In his most recent event, (26th of March), Cartier spoke in front of over 8,000 individuals and for the very first time detailed the tragic passing of his 12 year old sister- Ava Mickens, and his Grandma, Odessa Mickens. In the event, he explained the exacerbating effect this experience had on both: his mental health, and on his ability to perform on a professional level, as well as his consequent choice to relentlessly work so as to ‘become massively successful for them’- a feat which he has undeniably achieved.

Cash Cartier’s unique story undeniably serves as a source of inspiration to the thousands of persons around the world who are currently combating their own trauma, and who are desperately trying to find a healthy way to bounce back and recover- both financially and mentally.

https://youtu.be/8w0KSgMfsIA