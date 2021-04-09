Finance

2021 Sohn Investment Conference Featuring Einhorn, O’Shaughnessy And More

The 2021 Sohn Investment Conference will be held virtually on May 12, 2021 and Valuewalk will be covering the event. Stay tuned for our in-depth coverage!

Check out our coverage of the 2020 Sohn Hong Kong Conferences here.

All proceeds from The 2021 Sohn Investment Conference will be directed to Rockefeller University, which will provide unrestricted funding for scientists working on some of the highest-risk, highest-reward projects primed to advance the treatment of pediatric cancer as well as other public health priorities.

Rockefeller University was founded in 1901 to improve the understanding of life for the benefit of humanity. Today, it is one of the world’s leading biomedical research institutions. Rockefeller scientists have garnered 25 Nobel Prizes in Chemistry or Medicine, a number that would rank the institution as fourth in the world if it was its own country. We’re excited to come together to support Rockefeller’s culture of excellence, which is unrivaled among research institutions worldwide.

Registration Now Open

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

12:00pm - 3:00pm ET

Register Now

2021 Sohn Investment Conference Speakers

  • John Collison, Co-Founder - Stripe
  • David Einhorn, President - Greenlight Capital
  • Brad Gerstner, Founder & CEO - Altimeter Capital
  • Bill Gurley, General Partner - Benchmark
  • Ellen Hukkelhoven, Managing Director - Perceptive Advisors
  • Karen Karniol-Tambour, Director, Investment Research - Bridgewater Associates
  • Bob Nelsen, Co-Founder & Managing Director - ARCH Venture Partners
  • Patrick O'Shaughnessy, CEO - O'Shaughnessy Asset Management
  • Larry Robbins, CEO - Glenview Capital Management
  • Dan Sundheim, Founder & CIO - D1 Capital
  • Lauren Taylor Wolfe, Co-Founder & Managing Partner - Impactive Capital
  • Josh Wolfe, Co-Founder & Managing Partner - Lux Capital

Announcing The 2021 Idea Contest

The 2021 New York Sohn Idea Contest kicks off on March 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET and ends at 12:00 PM ET on March 31, 2021.

The 2021 Sohn Idea Contest seeks to identify the most timely and actionable investment idea to be featured in a five-minute presentation in front of attendees at the prestigious Sohn Investment Conference in Partnership with CNBC. Our distinguished panel of judges will select the winning investment idea based on the judges’ determination of the most compelling idea with a 12-month horizon.

The top 20 submissions will receive a complimentary ticket to The 2021 Sohn Investment Conference. The top five will be invited to record a five-minute pitch and join an exclusive virtual Q&A with one or more of the judges. The winning pitch will be featured live.

Past participants have ranged from college students to portfolio managers of established investment funds. All are welcome and encouraged to participate.

2021 Idea Contest Judges

  • William A. Ackman, CEO & Portfolio Manager - Pershing Square Capital
  • Feroz Dewan, Founder & CEO - Arena Holdings
  • Kelly Granat, Portfolio Manager - Lone Pine Capital
  • Seth Klarman, CEO & Portfolio Manager - The Baupost Group
  • Dan Sundheim, Founder & CIO - D1 Capital

2021 Planning Committee

  • David Ben-Ur, CIO - CAM Capital
  • Ashvin Chhabra, President & CIO - Euclidean Capital
  • Graham Duncan, Co-CIO, East Rock Capital - Sohn Conference Chair
  • Amy Falls, CIO - The Rockefeller University
  • Paulino López, Managing Director & CIO - Pragma Wealth Management
