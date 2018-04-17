Seed capital

7 sources of financing for your business

We present you some forms of financing to start or grow your business. Choose the one that best suits your interests and needs.
Next Article
7 sources of financing for your business
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
Entrepreneur Staff
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

To promote the creation of an SME or its expansion, it is essential to choose the most convenient loan in order to prevent it from becoming a nightmare in the long run. A correct choice not only has to do with interest and rates, it is also necessary that you take into account the level at which the idea is.

That is why we present you with 7 financing options, so that you can take into account the most appropriate one, according to your project or type of business.

1. FFF
Like Friends, Family and Fools is known as the first source of financing, as it is used for the constitution of the company itself and occurs when an entrepreneur starts his business thanks to the help of his family and friends.

2. Government Funds
They are used to generate business models and project development, that is, when it is more advanced than a simple idea. They are also used to create prototypes that help to market the product or service in the market. The main sources are funds from the Ministry of Economy (SE), Nafin and Conacyt .

3. Seed capital
It is a loan that provides the amount of money necessary to implement a company and finance key activities during the start and start of the project. It is delivered when the company is incorporated and has an important product, but requires money to operate or for working capital.

4. Angel investors
Companies that are operating generally receive this type of contribution, because due to their high innovative content or potential development, they attract credits. Angel investors are generally independent or belong to a club, since they style networks of this type of support in companies.

5. Venture capital
Also known as Venture capital, it is used when the company has a certain level of development; It is a fund that invests larger amounts. It is a temporary contribution of third-party resources to the assets of a company to optimize its business opportunities and increase its value. In this way solutions are given to business projects, risk and returns are shared.

6. Private equity
It is a fund for large companies and is used to expand the business or for internationalization. Provides capital in exchange for shares that the company grants. It also contributes with monetary resources such as contacts, best practices, administration, etc.

7. Bank financing
Companies can resort to bank financing in order to have a flow in the daily operation of the business. In addition to commercial banking, there are Sofomes that can help you, as well as companies dedicated to financial factoring. The important thing is to compare the products and bet on the one that best suits your personal needs, since the credit must be a tailored suit.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) IPO: 3 Things for Investors to Know

News and Trends

An Investor Made $20 Billion, Then Lost It All in Just 2 Days

Money

The NFT Gold Rush: Here's Why Everyone Is Talking About Non-Fungible Tokens