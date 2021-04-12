Franchises in Mexico

Sonora Grill Group launches to franchise its Urban Grill concept

It is one of the five brands owned by the Mexican restaurant group to date.
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Sonora Grill Group officially launches to franchise its Urban Parrilla concept, one of the five brands owned by the Mexican restaurant group to date.

"Parrilla Urbana is a highly profitable concept, ideal for an entrepreneur or for a businessman with a desire to learn and / or enter the industry, and for us as a Group, it is a way to grow and diversify," said Ricardo Añorve, CEO founder of Sonora Grill Group in a statement.

Parrilla Urbana is a concept that was born as a tribute to the beginnings of the group, with the idea of preserving the premises with which Sonora Grill started in growing neighborhoods with high capital gains.

It is considered a casual grill, brewery and neighborhood rotisserie, with dishes that range from burgers with certified meat, rotisserie organic chicken, wood-fired cuts of meat, pizzas baked at the moment, smoke kitchen, master brewers who guide the guest in a beer and mezcal experience, in addition to offering a unique mixology, music with a resident DJ and with the seal, service and guarantee of Sonora Grill Group; a happy and fun experience in a carefree and casual environment, ideal to attend with family or friends.

It should be remembered that Sonora Grill Group was born in 2004 with the Sonora Taco Grill concept, as a small undertaking, a place specialized in tacos of cuts of meat, on the corner of División del Norte and Eje 5, the concept was liked from the first moment and As it grew, they decided to expand it and call it simply… Sonora Grill, a brand that has transcended by offering good service, experience, quality, constant innovation and commitment to Mexico to date.

Starting with 8 collaborators, today there are more than 3,500 people working for what is today: Sonora Grill Group, one of the most solid restaurant chains in the country and which comprises 5 concepts that are: Sonora Grill, Sonora Prime, ROOF, Parrilla Urbana and Holsteins, with more than 38 restaurants in different parts of the country such as Guadalajara, Monterrey, Querétaro, Vallarta, Metepec, Puebla, Playa del Carmen, Mérida, Irapuato, Veracruz and Mexico City.

Find more information on the Urban Grill page.

