These Are the Companies with Most Space Per Employee

April 9, 2021 5 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



Space is scarce at times, which is why when you fly, you need to pay more to get a more spacious seat. Companies also know the importance of space, which is why the average office space per employee has been shrinking over the decade. However, the coronavirus pandemic is expected to reverse this trend, with the need of the hour being maintaining an appropriate physical distance. Against this backdrop, let’s take a look at the companies having the most space per employee.

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Companies With Most Space Per Employee

We have used the space per employee data (from PostBeyond) to come up with the companies with the most space per employee. PostBeyond has analyzed the space and employee count of the biggest social media and tech company headquarters to determine the space per employee. Following are the companies with the most space per employee:

Facebook (154.8 sq ft)

Founded in 2004, this U.S. company is the biggest social networking company in the world. Facebook is headquartered in Menlo Park, where it has a 433,555-square-foot campus that houses more than 2,800 employees. Facebook’s HQ is a two-story building with warehouse-style office space. The parking area is below the office space.

Salesforce (160 sq ft)

Founded in 1966, it is a U.S. cloud-based software company that offers CRM service (customer relationship management) along with a host of related enterprise applications. Salesforce HQ is 1.6 million square feet and is home to about 10,000 employees. Salesforce HQ includes Salesforce Tower, which is the tallest building in San Francisco and 17th tallest in the U.S. This tower, formerly known as the Transbay Tower, is a 1,070-foot (326 m) skyscraper.

HP (169.2 sq ft)

Founded in 1939, it is an American information technology company. HP’s headquarters is a 440,000-square-foot campus. In fact, the company is in the process of building this headquarters, which will be situated in Texas. This campus will include two five-story buildings and is expected to be completed in 2022. For those unaware, HP was founded in a tiny garage, which is now designated an official California Historical Landmark.

Twitter (192.3 sq ft)

Founded in 2006, this U.S. company is the world’s biggest micro-blogging and social networking service in the world. Twitter’s HQ is about 1 million square feet and houses more than 5,200 employees. The company has its headquarters in San Francisco, CA. Twitter has an office in almost every part of the world, including Manchester, Manila, Melbourne, Mexico City, Milan, Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Berlin, Bogota, Brussels, Singapore, Sydney, Seoul and others.

LinkedIn (239.7 sq ft)

Founded in 2003, it is a U.S. business and employment-oriented online service. LinkedIn helps to connect professionals worldwide. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. Its HQ spans across an area of 287,644 square feet and houses more than 1,200 employees. The revenue for the company comes from three major avenues – Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, and Premium Subscriptions products.

Tencent (375 sq ft)

Founded in 1998, this Chinese technology company, along with its subsidiaries, offers several internet-related services and products in the field of entertainment, AI (artificial intelligence) and more. Tencent’s HQ measures 3.75 million square feet and houses more than 10,000 employees. The company has its headquarters in Nanshan District, Shenzhen, and it includes a twin-skyscraper (Tencent Seafront Towers). Tencent is the world's largest video game vendor.

Google (387.5 sq ft)

Google, now Alphabet, is the biggest tech company in the world. In fact, Alphabet is the parent holding company of Google. The company has a HQ covering 3.1 million square feet that houses more than 8,000 employees. The name of Google’s HQ is Googleplex. Google purchased this campus from Silicon Graphics (SGI), which created digital dinosaurs for the film Jurassic Park.

Samsung (550 sq ft)

Founded in 1969, this South Korean company is the biggest consumer electronics company in the world. Samsung employs about 2,000 employees in its 1.1 million sq ft HQ. The company manufactures and sells TVs, smartphones, digital appliances, LED solutions, semiconductors and more. It is also a leading player in the Internet of Things (IoT) space through Smart Home and Digital Health initiatives.

Apple (635.3 sq ft)

Founded in 1976, this U.S. company is the biggest and most valuable company in the world. Apple’s headquarters covers 7.6 million square feet and is home to about 12,000 employees. The company has its headquarters in Cupertino, California. Apple’s HQ is known by the name “the spaceship" because of its shape. The majority of its land area consists of green space, while the center courtyard features an artificial pond.

Huawei (717.6 sq ft)

Founded in 1987, this Chinese information and communications technology, as well as smart devices company, offers the most space per employee. Huawei’s HQ and campus covers about 21 million square feet, and houses more than 30,000 employees. The Chinese company is headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong. Overall, this Chinese company operates in over 170 countries and regions, and employs more than 180,000 employees.