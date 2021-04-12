News and Trends

This Country Only Needed About 2 Weeks to Vaccinate Nearly Its Entire Adult Population

Situated between India and China, the tiny country of Bhutan has vaccinated 93% of its adult population in just over two weeks.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read

While adults in the U.S. continue to line up for vaccinations, one country in Asia has seemingly been ahead of the curve and vaccinated nearly its entire adult population, according to the AP

In just 16 days, the small Buddhist kingdom of Bhutan, which is situated in the eastern Himalayas and bordered by both China and India, has vaccinated 93% of its adults. The country began the effort on March 27, and as AP notes, "Its small population helped Bhutan move fast, but its success has also been attributed to its dedicated citizen volunteers, known as 'desuups,' and established cold chain storage used during earlier vaccination drives."

Related: Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Is 100% Effective in Teens, Companies Claim

Bhutan received its first 150,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India but reportedly waited until late March to distribute them. The country reportedly did so to align with certain auspicious dates in Buddhist astrology. 

Since the pandemic began, Bhutan has recorded 910 coronavirus infections and one death. So far, approximately 62% of the country's 800,000 residents overall have been vaccinated. Only the tiny nation of Seychelles has vaccinated a higher percentage of its residents. The East African archipelago of 115 islands has, as of this writing, vaccinated 66% of its population.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Once Again, Elon Musk Said Something That Could Get Him in Trouble

News and Trends

Low-Income Single Mother Becomes the Owner of a Million-Dollar Construction Company

News and Trends

How Immigrant Investors Are Rebuilding the U.S. Supply Chain