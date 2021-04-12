Crisis Management

Misleading advertising: consumer buys a 'green' product and it turns out to be a paper-covered plastic bottle

The Korean brand had to publicly apologize for not "delivering the information accurately."
Next Article
Misleading advertising: consumer buys a 'green' product and it turns out to be a paper-covered plastic bottle
Image credit: Noplasticshopping, Facebook

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Nowadays, it is very common to look for alternatives in the market that are friendly to the environment. Even brands like CocaCola have made efforts to launch paper bottles instead of plastic, so that they are easier to recycle. It must be remembered that a bottle of this material can take from 100 to a thousand years to degrade. In order to help the planet, many consumers are looking for a green option, yet many companies take advantage of it and it turns out to be misleading advertising. As is the case of Innisfree , a cosmetics brand from South Korea, whose packaging says “Hello, I am a paper bottle” and it turned out to be a plastic one.

After a consumer denounced on social networks, having been deceived when buying a limited edition product, which was supposedly packaged in paper and discovering that it only concealed the real plastic bottle, the brand had to issue a statement apologizing and gives explanations of what happened.

Innisfree, a manufacturer of nature-inspired beauty products, was charged with "green washing" after it was discovered what the green tea seed serum packaging actually looked like, The Korea Herald reports.

Image: Noplasticshopping, Facebook

In the original post of the user who reported what happened, he wrote: "I felt betrayed when I discovered that the product in the paper bottle was a plastic bottle ." In addition to making it public, he filed an official complaint with the consumer center.

After this, the brand had to admit that the bottle can be misleading. "We use the term 'paper bottle' to explain the role of the label that surrounds the container, " Innesfree said in a statement.

“We overlooked the possibility that the name could mislead people into thinking that all packaging is made of paper. We apologize for not delivering the information accurately, ”added the brand.

In addition, he specified that the bottle is recyclable and ecological, since it uses less than 51.8% plastic than conventional packaging . However, the user, who decided to remain anonymous, told the same medium that the company's defensive explanation was late and "insufficient."

“Many of those who chose the product were trying to reduce the harmful impacts on the environment. I feel like the company took advantage of them through misleading marketing , ”the consumer commented. In addition, he stated that the company could have used alternative expressions such as "medium plastic" or "light plastic", to avoid misinterpretations.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Crisis Management

Long Beach Beer Lab Could Have Closed; Instead, They Became Essential

Crisis Management

So You Suddenly Have 100,000 Twitter Enemies: 4 Tips for Navigating a Fast-Moving PR Crisis

Crisis Management

What You Should Do When Confronted With Change