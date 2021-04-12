Entrepreneur calls

Unreasonable Mexico and Sinaloa will provide free training with a value of 50 thousand pesos

The program includes providing free webinars from experts from around the world.
Next Article
Unreasonable Mexico and Sinaloa will provide free training with a value of 50 thousand pesos
Image credit: Sinaloa Irrazonable

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Unreasonable Mexico and the government of Sinaloa through its Ministry of Economy decided to create the Sinaloa Unreasonable Challenge with which they will seek, from March 17 to May 17, the 10 most innovative enterprises in the state that are solving a social or environmental problem .

Within the first phase of the challenge, the 10 best entrepreneurs will be selected so that they can subsequently receive the training they need to take their ventures to the next level.

“We want to find the 10 enterprises with the greatest potential to solve the most pressing social and environmental problems in the state so that they can be trained in leadership skills, communication, strengthening their business model, among others. We also want them to connect with the rest of the entrepreneurs, generating a community of support for life, ”said Sabina Malacón, director of Initiatives at Unreasonable Mexico.

To be part of the Sinaloa challenge it is necessary to reside in the entity, be of legal age, have an enterprise that seeks to solve a social or environmental problem or is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and have a prototype or be validating the product or service within the market. The challenge, although with an approximate value of 50 thousand pesos, will be 100% virtual and free for entrepreneurs.

Strengthen your skills as a director of a company in the new economy and design the best practices for your work team. Assemble the ideal architecture for your venture and create a results-oriented company with the Sinaloa Unreasonable Challenge that will announce the winners on June 2, who will be able to experience an unreasonable-style training from June 21 to July 2.

To complement the synergy between the entity and Unreasonable Mexico, the "Let's Talk" program was created, which seeks to strengthen the management, leadership, finance and sales capacities of entrepreneurs, businessmen, teachers and university students from Sinaloa through sessions open, 100% digital and free from experts in topics such as marketing, finance, leadership, impact, trends, among others.

The sessions will take place every week, every Tuesday, at 4 pm Sinaloa time from April until June 22.

For more information about the Sinaloa Challenge, visit the following page: WWW.SINALOAIRRAZONABLE.COM

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur calls

Competition in Road to Innovate Mexico 2021

Entrepreneur calls

These 3 Latin American Businesses Will Compete for the Grand Prize of $500,000 at the Largest Startup Competition

Entrepreneur calls

Venture Day Open to All Govtech Startups in Latin American