Unreasonable Mexico and Sinaloa will provide free training with a value of 50 thousand pesos

April 12, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Unreasonable Mexico and the government of Sinaloa through its Ministry of Economy decided to create the Sinaloa Unreasonable Challenge with which they will seek, from March 17 to May 17, the 10 most innovative enterprises in the state that are solving a social or environmental problem .

Within the first phase of the challenge, the 10 best entrepreneurs will be selected so that they can subsequently receive the training they need to take their ventures to the next level.

“We want to find the 10 enterprises with the greatest potential to solve the most pressing social and environmental problems in the state so that they can be trained in leadership skills, communication, strengthening their business model, among others. We also want them to connect with the rest of the entrepreneurs, generating a community of support for life, ”said Sabina Malacón, director of Initiatives at Unreasonable Mexico.

To be part of the Sinaloa challenge it is necessary to reside in the entity, be of legal age, have an enterprise that seeks to solve a social or environmental problem or is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and have a prototype or be validating the product or service within the market. The challenge, although with an approximate value of 50 thousand pesos, will be 100% virtual and free for entrepreneurs.

Strengthen your skills as a director of a company in the new economy and design the best practices for your work team. Assemble the ideal architecture for your venture and create a results-oriented company with the Sinaloa Unreasonable Challenge that will announce the winners on June 2, who will be able to experience an unreasonable-style training from June 21 to July 2.

To complement the synergy between the entity and Unreasonable Mexico, the "Let's Talk" program was created, which seeks to strengthen the management, leadership, finance and sales capacities of entrepreneurs, businessmen, teachers and university students from Sinaloa through sessions open, 100% digital and free from experts in topics such as marketing, finance, leadership, impact, trends, among others.

The sessions will take place every week, every Tuesday, at 4 pm Sinaloa time from April until June 22.

For more information about the Sinaloa Challenge, visit the following page: WWW.SINALOAIRRAZONABLE.COM