These Are the Top Ten Commodity ETFs

April 8, 2021

Investing in commodities is one of the best ways to make quick returns. And, the best way to invest in commodities is through an ETF (exchange-traded fund) that focuses on commodities. A commodity ETF invests in physical commodities or futures contracts. Also, another type of ETF tracks a commodity index made up of several individual commodities. If you are planning to invest in these types of investments, then detailed below are the top ten commodity ETFs.

Top Ten Commodity ETFs

We have used the past one year return data from U.S. News to come up with the top ten commodity ETFs. Following are the top ten commodity ETFs:

iPath® Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (OIL, 73%)

OIL provides investors with exposure to the Barclays WTI Crude Oil Pure Beta Total Return Index. This index reflects the returns that one could get through unleveraged investment in the futures contracts in the Crude Oil markets. OIL has a net expense ratio of 0.75%. It has given a year-to-date return of 25.19% and has $50.76 million in total assets.

Invesco DB Oil (DBO, 73%)

DBO tracks the performance of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return, which reflects the changes in the price of crude oil. This fund invests in futures contracts. DBO has a net expense ratio of 0.75%. It has given a year-to-date return of 27.06% and has $486.76 million in total assets.

iPath® B Bloomberg Copper Ttl Ret ETN (JJC, 74%)

JJC seeks a return that is linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total ReturnSM. It doesn’t offer exposure to physical commodities, rather invests in futures contracts. JJC has a net expense ratio of 0.45%. It has given a year-to-date return of 15.07% and has $59.07 million in total assets.

DB Crude Oil Long ETN (OLOXF, 75%)

OLOXF tracks the price and yield performance of the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity index – Optimum Yield Oil Excess Return. This index includes futures contracts on light sweet crude oil (WTI) and reflects the crude oil performance. OLOXF has a net expense ratio of 0.75%. It has given a year-to-date return of 26.47% and has $2.78 million in total assets.

United States Copper Index (CPER, 75%)

CPER seeks to benefit from the daily changes in the SummerHaven Copper Index Total ReturnSM. This fund invests in the Benchmark Component Copper Futures Contracts to achieve its investment objective. CPER has a net expense ratio of 0.76%. It has given a year-to-date return of 15.03% and has $199.89 million in total assets.

iPath® Bloomberg Copper SubTR ETN (JJCTF, 85%)

JJCTF provides investors exposure to the Dow Jones-UBS Copper Subindex Total ReturnService Mark. This index reflects the returns that could be available through an unleveraged investment in copper-based futures contracts. JJCTF has a net expense ratio of 0.75%. It has given a year-to-date return of 16.49% and has $18.61 million in total assets.

iPath® Bloomberg Tin SubTR ETN (JJTFF, 93%)

JJTFF offers investors exposure to the Dow Jones-UBS Tin Subindex Total ReturnService Mark. This index reflects the returns that one could get via an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on tin. This fund has a net expense ratio of 0.45%. It has given a year-to-date return of 40.69% and has $6.90 million in total assets.

iPath® Series B Carbon ETN (GRN, 112%)

This ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Global Carbon II TR USD Index. GRN offers exposure to the carbon price, which is measured by the futures contracts return on carbon emissions credit. The index currently includes futures contracts trading on the ICE Futures Europe exchange. It has given a year-to-date return of 33.96% and has $17.40 million in total assets.

iPath® Global Carbon ETN (GRNTF, 119%)

GRNTF seeks to provide investors exposure to the Barclays Global Carbon Index Total Return, which measures the performance of liquid carbon-related credit plans. This fund has a net expense ratio of 0.75%. It has given a year-to-date return of 35.39% and has $6.85 million in total assets.

United States Gasoline (UGA, 180.43%)

This ETF seeks to benefit from the daily changes in the gasoline spot price. UFA invests in gasoline futures contracts, crude oil, natural gas and other types of gasoline. This fund has a net expense ratio of 0.60%. It has given a year-to-date return of almost 30% and has $109.62 million in total assets.