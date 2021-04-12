Science

They Offer Nuclear Yacht Tours Full of Millionaires, Scientists and Celebrities for 'Only' $3 Million. Do You Dare?

Entrepreneur Aaron Olivera aims to raise environmental awareness by bringing climate experts, activists and tycoons together on a yacht to travel the world.
Next Article
They Offer Nuclear Yacht Tours Full of Millionaires, Scientists and Celebrities for 'Only' $3 Million. Do You Dare?
Image credit: Earth 300 vía Facebook

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

During a launch dinner in Singapore, entrepreneur Aaron Olivera presented his project to raise awareness about the environment . This is the Earth 300 nuclear yacht , which will offer 10-day tours in which scientists and students will rub shoulders with high-level tourists, such as millionaires and celebrities, who will pay about $ 3 million per trip .

In addition to the crew, a group of climate scientists and students will be on board, examining the ocean during the tours. All of them will be able to travel at no cost or at a reduced price. The $ 3 million fee will be charged to wealthier tourists, which will help make the business profitable.

In the presentation, Olivera explained that his intention is to save the environment, inspire young people and promote science.

“We wanted the sphere to inspire whoever looks at it to save the planet. Imagine if we could build an object that stimulates people around the world, " said the enthusiastic businessman, who referred to the ship as " the Eiffel Tower of our generation, " according to Bloomberg .

This is the Earth 300 nuclear superyacht

The superyacht has a modernist style with clean lines, designed by Ivan Salas Jefferson , a specialist in this type of ship. It is 300 meters long and 60 meters high, enough to comfortably accommodate 450 people.

The Earth 300 features 20 luxurious suites , a cantilevered observation deck and a 13-story glass “science sphere”.

The spacecraft will house 22 laboratories where some 160 scientists will work , conducting research and collecting data through thousands of built-in sensors and what could be the first commercial high seas quantum computer.

This is what Aaron Oliver's superyacht would look like. Image: Earth 300 via Facebook .

Part of its high cost will be used to install a zero-emission atomic power plant to power the yacht. The UK-based company Core Power is developing a molten salt reactor, a technology from the US nuclear company TerraPower, founded by Bill Gates.

How much will the Earth 300 superyacht cost and when will it set sail?

Although Olivera is very clear about his project, there is still a long way to go to make it come true. It has taken the entrepreneur 6 years and 5 million dollars to have a sufficiently advanced design to start listing the construction of the superyacht, which would be tentatively carried out in shipyards in Europe and South Korea.

The total cost of the Earth 300 is estimated to be between $ 500 million and $ 700 million . A part would come from private investors, but the majority would be obtained through traditional financial instruments.

The yacht is scheduled to launch in 2025 , but certification of the reactor could take between five and seven years. For this reason, the spacecraft is projected to initially run on synthetic green fuels.

 

The entrepreneur wants the ship's first trip to be a tour around Antarctica , followed by a trip through the Arctic . It is estimated that it will sail for 300 days a year, generating about $ 100 million from wealthy ecotourists. You will also receive additional income for renting it for events or as a set for movies.

Olivera affirms that the business plan has been tested by the financial company KPMG and that 80% of the profits will go to environmental causes. In addition, he said that the scientific project would be "open source" , with processing facilities and information shared with other climate research efforts around the world.

With information from Bloomberg .

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Science

When You'll Be Able to See the Astronomical Phenomenon That Hasn't Happened Since the Middle Ages

Science

Time Crystals: What Are They and Why Are They Important?

Science

This Is How Technology Will Solve Chronic Pain