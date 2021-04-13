Are you an employee, but want to start investing? Answer these questions

April 13, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Querido Dinero



We are facing a moment in which uncertainty is just around the corner.

The country's growth is on the ground, the dollar has reached historical records of up to 24 pesos per unit, the stock markets have fallen, and massive layoffs continue to rise. And right now, the worst number is one.

Why? If you have only one source of income and you run out of it, you will have zero. And this will be a real problem.

For this reason, you must have more than one source of income, because if you lose one, you will have others to help you pay for your lifestyle expenses.