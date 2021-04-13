Why you should give Clubhouse a try

April 13, 2021 4 min read

My work is based on social networks. I live from them and with them 24 hours a day.

After running an SEO agency and a platform for influencers for more than 6 years, I can say that I have seen a lot, I do not say everything because in the world of social networks the only constant is change.

Some networks have hooked me more than others and, like all users, I have had moments of exhaustion and saturation, annoyance and even anger at the false or hateful messages that I see in the digital world.

Until Clubhouse arrived and I found a flexible space in which I can listen and comment on topics that are of interest to me without all that “noise” that there is on other social networks .

In a world full of text messages, emails at all hours and infinite scrolling, Clubhouse is a platform where the conversation can be recovered, without distracting emojis, texts, photos or videos.

An opportunity for conversation

Clubhouse is a conversational platform.

So far it plays with the aura of exclusivity since to be part of the platform you must be invited by an existing member.

Once you are inside, you have the opportunity to join different rooms where people host audio conversations. These rooms can be very specific and topic-based (like a conference or TEDx talk) or they can be more sociable, like chats with family or friends.

I don't know if it's the effect of the pandemic or the noise I mentioned earlier, but my perception is that people wanted to have good conversations. Not for nothing has Clubhouse grown exponentially since its inception in 2020 and in the first months of this year it has registered more than 4 million new downloads (1 million people joined in February alone).

Otherwise, it is similar to any social network. Each user has followers and follows others. A magnifying glass icon allows you to search for contacts and topics, and a bell reports the activity of the users who are being followed. In each room, administrators have moderation tools that allow you to lock, mute, or close a room.

Due to its novelty, there are still many more rooms in English than in Spanish, which gives those of us who speak Spanish the advantage of being before others and being innovative in the use of new ways of connecting.

We are all influencers

Connecting in the Clubhouse, for now, really means focusing on personal interaction and authentically communicating with the people you come in contact with. To build a Clubhouse following, you need to be prepared to invest the time.

In this time of event restrictions and cancellation, creating rooms and conversations about your industry can give you great advantages. But if you only use Clubhouse to self-promote your product or service, users will lose interest quickly.

Brands are currently unable to create their own profiles, which means they have fewer opportunities to make direct sales and advertise their products. However, brands can count on people to represent them, create rooms and host talks that align with their areas of expertise.

For example, as a specialist in digital marketers and influencers, I can open a room to discuss topics related to the industry and invite colleagues who are in it or who have complementary businesses. If I do it consistently, little by little I will make a name for myself in a community related to my interests, which means that I will become an influencer myself.

For now, Clubhouse engagement is not driven by hashtags or algorithms and what the platform rewards is telling stories, collaborating and sharing ideas. If we harness the power of conversation, we are all influencers.