Burger King will offer toys on its menu in partnership with Nintendo

By registering their purchases, consumers will have a chance to win more than 20 Nintendo Switch consoles.
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Burger King Mexico announced this Tuesday that starting this week and running through May 30, its King Jr. combo will now include one of six different toys inspired by Nintendo games.

The toys will be based on exclusive characters from games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons , Mario Kart 8 Deluxe , Luigi's Mansion 3 , Super Mario Maker 2 , The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, and Splatoon 2 . Burger King also offers families and children in Mexico the opportunity to win more than 20 Nintendo Switch consoles.

"For us at Burger King, it has always been a mission to provide a great experience to our guests, either with innovations in our menu or with alliances with brands like Nintendo that will undoubtedly draw a smile to each of them," commented Guillermo Hermosillo, marketing director of Burger King Mexico in a statement.

In purchases over 100 pesos in Burger King restaurants, in the Burger King mobile application (where they will have double participation) or through their home delivery service partners, between April 12 and May 12, the Consumers who register their purchases on this page will have a chance to win a Nintendo Switch console. In addition to registering their tickets, on this page they will find a game so that the little ones can have fun.

The King Jr. combo at Burger King consists of a Whopper, baby potatoes, and bottled water. The more tickets are registered, the more chances you have to win. For more information about the Nintendo Switch promotion, visit the official page .

