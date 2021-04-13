How to take the free WhatsApp Business training from ASEM and the Ministry of Economy? Here we tell you how to register.

April 13, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The digitization of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises ( MiPymes ) will be essential for the reactivation of the Mexican economy after the COVID-19 crisis, so WhatsApp, the Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico ( ASEM ) and the Unit of Productive Development of the Ministry of Economy ( UDP ) announced today an alliance to train more than four thousand businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the country in the use of WhatsApp Business, the version of the messaging application specially designed for small businesses.

“During the last year, one of the worst hit sectors was the MSMEs. For this reason, we are very excited to collaborate with ASEM and the UDP to help Mexican entrepreneurs begin to digitize their businesses through free technological tools that are available on their devices, such as WhatsApp Business , and support the economic recovery ”, commented Paloma Szerman, manager of Public Policies for WhatsApp in Latin America.

This support will be given through the WhatsApp Friday online training program, during which the tools and good practices for using the application will be studied in depth. ASEM and WhatsApp will work to improve competitiveness and commercial communication of micro, small and medium businesses, while the UDP will expand the dissemination of this initiative through its official channels, with other training and communication projects to be announced later.

55% of entrepreneurs in Mexico use WhatsApp Business / Image: Depositphotos.com

How to take WhatsApp Business training?

Created with small merchants in mind, the WhatsApp Business app helps businesses and entrepreneurs connect with their customers quickly and easily, with tools designed especially for them. The application allows businesses to use welcome messages, automatic responses, QR codes, create a company profile to integrate their general information and catalogs, a virtual showcase within the application where businesses can have a greater presence and facilitate the process shopping.

Currently, 50 million small and medium-sized companies in the world use WhatsApp Business to improve communication with their customers and professionalize their brand. According to the X-ray of Entrepreneurship in Mexico 2020 carried out by ASEM, 55% of entrepreneurs in Mexico use WhatsApp Business to disseminate their products and services, 50% to answer customer and prospect inquiries, and 45% to make sales.

Today, for example, more than 2 million users in Mexico see a catalog on WhatsApp every month.

The trainings cover different modules of basic and advanced content, and will be available on the Friday microsite of WhatsApp . Starting April 30, online training sessions will be held every Friday during the first half of the year , with a next phase during the second half of the year. This training program will be available to all interested entrepreneurs and they can register from today on WhatsAppFriday.com.

