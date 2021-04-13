Nike

Nike seeks to recycle your tennis shoes and resell them at a more affordable price

In an effort to reduce waste, the brand will implement this program in some of its stores.
Image credit: Depositphotos

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The shoe and sportswear company, Nike, announced on Monday an initiative that seeks to recycle footwear and thus avoid waste. What does it consist of? Sneakers that are short-lived or have a manufacturing defect will be accepted at select US stores. Afterwards, they are in charge of cleaning, disinfecting and restoring them to later be put up for sale at a lower price.

Currently, this service is offered in eight Nike stores in the United States, with plans to expand it to 15 more by the end of April and a few more by the end of the year in other parts of the world. However, they have not yet specified where it will be.

It must be taken into account that the returned footwear must be in a period of less than 60 days from the date of purchase to be eligible for a renewal.

All this is part of a brand plan with the purpose of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 70% by 2025.

Image: Nike

What is the Nike Reuse-A-Shoe program?

“We want you to make an effort. And when your shoes can't withstand another mile, stumble on the court or cross the field, we want them back ”, reads the page promoting the program.

But, not only Nike sneakers, they also specify that they accept any brand of sports shoes, except sandals, dress shoes, boots or shoes with embedded metal. These include men's and women's shoes, as well as children's shoes starting in the summer.

Image: Nike

But that is not all. While some will be resold, others will be donated and for those who cannot be given a second life, they will become recycled material.

Finally, on the website , you can find the stores participating in the program.

