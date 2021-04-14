How many chili peppers does Mexico have? We tell you what they are for (besides being delicious)

April 14, 2021 6 min read

Chiles from Mexico! In Mexico everyone, or almost everyone, eats chili . Regardless of this, the cuisine of chile is, strictly speaking, national. It is what defines us, although not exclusively, compared to other diets and cuisines in the world.

The multiplicity of moles, many of them, as we have seen, already in common use among ancient Mexicans, even though they were not yet "transmuted" by the presence of the ingredients brought by the Spanish, is formidable. There is a yellowish mole ; Black mole, pot mole, green mole, herb mole, pipián , manchamanteles, xoloztle, chorreado, muddy, poblano, chimole ...

And as for the sauces ...

A count of the National Museum of Popular Cultures records more than forty prepared only with chili peppers that are easily available in the market. Nothing else can be made with the serrano pepper nine different sauces : raw, cooked, fried, roasted, green, red, "Mexican" etc., according to the enumeration made by that omnivorous food historian that is José N. lturriaga; we would add the variations that can be achieved whether or not garlic, or onion, or coriander are added to each of them, depending on.

On the other hand, the chili in Mexico has become almost a national symbol. Mexicans not only use it in most of the dishes they consume, but also identify themselves vitally, ontologically with it.

The diversity and richness of the dishes prepared with this product is impressive, from the typical and consistent moles of Puebla, Oaxaca and Yucatán, to speak only of the best known, to the refined sauces and marinades of the State of Mexico, Guadalajara or San Luis Potosí, the variety of tastes, flavors and ingredients that are used in the country's kitchens in conjunction with the different chili peppers has allowed the development of a characteristic, sensual and inviting gastronomy, with a peculiar taste, which despite the transformations and the influences, retains a particular tonic, due precisely to the variety of forms and ways in which chili is consumed in Mexico. According to the National System of Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (SINAREFI) there are 64 varieties:

Yellow chili Chili achilito Chile wide Apaxtleco Chile White chili Chile bolita Tree chili Chile morelos Bell chili Chili chawa Chilpaya chili Chocolate chili Chile copied Chile cora Coastal chili Chili coxle Water chili Tree chili Jet chili Chile de monte Ounce chili sweet pepper Sweet white chili Chile listened Rooster-hen chili Chickpea chili Fat chili guajillo chile Habañero pepper Chile huacle jalapeno pepper Lajoyero chili Crazy chili Chile Apple Chile miahuateco Chile mirador Chile miraparriba Mirasol chili Mulatto chili Chile nanche Crab eye chili Chile stopped pasilla Chile pasilla Oaxaca Chile pico paloma Chile pico de paloma Chili pepper Chili puya Striped chili Serrano chile Chile simojovel Chile shirunduu Shuladi chili Chile loneliness Chile single Single Chile Chile branch Tobacco chili Taviche chili Chile tecomatlán Chile tecpin Chile tusta Chile xcat´lk Zacapaleno chili

Nutritional value of chili peppers from Mexico

This fruit is not only an extraordinary condiment, perhaps the most versatile of all that exist; It is also a food of great nutritional value.

It is rich in vitamins : the vegetable with the highest concentration of ascorbic acid known (the discovery of this substance in the pulp of the chili pepper earned the Hungarian doctor Albert Szent-Gyürgyi the award of the Nobel Prize in physiology and medicine in 1937 ).

Fresh chili peppers contain more than twice the vitamin C of lemon and orange and almost six times more than grapefruit; dry ones , meanwhile, contain vitamin A in a higher proportion than carrots, for example. Chili peppers also have significant, albeit lower, amounts of vitamins E, P, and B, and some minerals.

Although its excessive consumption can cause various discomforts, such as gastritis or ulcers, eating chili is essential for a balanced diet . And even more among Mexicans: it has been proven that chili induces a high digestibility of corn and bean proteins, so that, as José lturriaga says,

"The chili is not for Mexicans only a food supplement, but a nutritional multiplier".

The interdependence that has been preserved in the typical Mexican food triad: corn, beans and chili, integrates a complex of highly nutritional components that balance and reinforce each other. A bean taco with salsa is not only tasty but also nutritious .

Industrial uses

Additionally, its industrial uses are increasing. Red chili powder, rich in capsanthin (an ingredient that determines the amount of pigment in a chili pepper), is used in poultry farming as food for chickens, in order to obtain an intense yellow coloration, highly appreciated, both in the buds of the eggs as in the skin of chickens.

From the dehydrated chili peppers, in turn, a substance called oleoresin is extracted, which is used in the preparation of cold meats and sausages;

in turn, a substance called is extracted, which is used in the preparation of cold meats and sausages; as a component of marine paints;

as a repellent in agriculture and small livestock against predatory mammals;

tobacco industry, to improve the taste of certain tobacco blends;

pharmaceutical industry, as a stimulant;

in cosmetics, to produce coloring pigments for lipsticks and face powders;

manufacture of defensive aerosols.

military industry, where it is used in the manufacture of so-called pepper-gas, which forces soldiers - how spicy it will be - to remove their masks.

In any case, as a national symbol, albur, nutrient, ingredient or tool, the chili is still an essential element within Mexican culture.