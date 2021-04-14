The 3 countries in America where the most people die from consuming alcohol

April 14, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A recent study by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) found that 85,000 people per year between 2013 and 2015 died in the American continent due to excess consumption of alcoholic beverages .

According to the international organization, 64.9% of deaths corresponded to people under 60 years of age due to liver disease (63.9%) and neuropsychiatric disorders (27.4%), such as alcohol dependence.

The study in 30 countries of the region revealed that 80% of deaths from alcohol consumption were concentrated in three countries: the United States with 36.9%; Brazil with 24.8%, and Mexico, with 18.4 percent .

More alcohol due to the pandemic

The UN agency study yielded important results. Among them:

High-income countries have higher per capita alcohol consumption.

Low- and middle-income countries have a higher death rate.

The highest proportion of deaths attributable entirely to alcoholic beverages occurs prematurely in people ages 50 to 59, especially men.

The availability of alcoholic beverages has increased in many countries during the pandemic, as their online purchase and home delivery have been facilitated.

Dr. Anselm Hennis, director of PAHO's Department of Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health, called for better data on mortality and morbidity caused by alcohol consumption.

PAHO also recommended increasing taxes on alcoholic beverages, controlling advertising and promotion, limiting marketing hours, and reducing the concentration of points of sale for these products.