This is how the 'robot' with which Domino's will deliver pizzas works

April 14, 2021

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Domino's pizzas in Woodland Heights, Houston, will be delivered by an autonomous car called the R2. The robot is the culmination of two years of development between the two companies.

Local residents will be able to order a pizza and choose whether they want R2 to deliver them. If accepted, they will receive a PIN with which they can track the location of the vehicle through text messages or on the Domino's page. When their pizza arrives, consumers must enter the PIN on the screen of the vehicle that will then open its doors to deliver the product.

Image: Domino's

This Domino's test with the Nuro R2 robot aims to understand how consumers interact with the autonomous car and if this affects sales.

Dennis Maloney, Domino's senior vice president and chief innovation officer, said in a company statement that “there is still a lot left for our brand to learn about the autonomous delivery space. This program will allow us to better understand how customers respond to deliveries, how they interact with the robot and how it affects store operations ”.



According to Domino's, R2 is the first fully autonomous delivery car with the approval of the US Department of Transportation.