What is emotional innovation and how to apply it in your company

We live in an age of emotions, with all its nuance and depth. We all have a brain that helps make things happen, or not. If companies invest time, effort and resources in interpreting its signals, in stimulating it, caring for it and accompanying the balance that is needed for it to grow healthy and strong, its neuroplasticity becomes the key to development.

The main organ of the human body also governs the emotional brain. It is this part that is so necessary to give meaning, purpose, understanding, and to survive in environmental conditions as changing and turbulent as those that occur daily. That is why the age of innovation is governed by the emotional brain; The universe of people is no longer focused on the mental and purely technical, but if companies manage to channel individual contributions positively, they have more opportunities to transform and reinvent themselves.

What is emotional innovation?

In any decision-making, be it on a personal level, and within the Soul that all companies have (no matter how “soulless” they may seem), emotions play a preponderant role. You can have all the technology in the world, infinite money resources, the arrival of the entire universe. However, if the will of each collaborator is not aligned with the creator and maker spirit, the road will be short and hopelessly short of projection.

Decision-making at all levels of a company is not based only on the logical parameters that were dominant until a few years ago. It is known that more than 80% of decisions in companies move around the emotional universe of leaders, their teams, and, in a cascade, all employees.

The absence of decisions is in itself a corporate policy, because the "no decision" is a choice, even if it does not seem like it. Thus, companies that take time to transform miss out on valuable opportunities and will inevitably lag behind in the global world of which they are a part.

There are organizations in intensive care, headed by people who believe themselves leaders, when they are, at best, mere bosses. There are dying companies, eager for an external saving hand. However, they have not yet become aware that the only possible rescue comes from within.

There are companies all over the world that are being transfused, as if that would solve their problems. If the root ailments that afflict them are not treated, they will reappear in a short time. As incredible as it may seem, the main engine of change and fuel for transformation that avoids business death is at the top of everything, in each member of those companies that have lost their soul, their purpose, and their being. It's called a brain and it weighs less than a pound and a half.

How to implement emotional innovation?

Emotional innovation requires the simultaneous approach of 10 planes: body, mind, brain, spirit, beliefs, paradigms, resilience, environments, evolution and purpose. Transformation and transcendence will result from its correct articulation, capable of going through any external challenge. Here I share some features of my emotional innovation model that are already being implemented in many companies that focus on caring for human resources.

1. Give yourself time to reflect beyond having business goals based on getting results. It is necessary to listen, dialogue, put conversations in the foreground, learn to disagree with respect and coherence. Flow, understand and cooperate.

2. Train your brain, cooperate in developing spaces for reflection, conscious pauses to recalculate daily actions, and resume with greater momentum. The brain of almost all human beings is overstimulated. You need to lower your frequency if you need to make better decisions. The more information to be processed, the more complex the processes are, and if it does not make sense, as the brain specializes in saving resources when producing results, it will not "give all its collaboration".

3. The Israeli psychologist Daniel Kahneman, winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics, affirms that the brain uses a type of automatic or intuitive systems, which do not depend on the will; and is fooled with "halo effects", which are those that occur when there are excessive generalizations, repeated processes or meaningless simplifications. Thus, companies that carry out Emotional Innovation need to cautiously manage the flow of information, give the necessary time to process it in a mixture of rationality with intuition, and spaces for creativity so that the appropriate transformations can emerge. As you can see, this is diametrically opposite to what almost all companies in the world have been doing.

4. Emotional innovation is complex to manage. If rational processes are already difficult, it is necessary to train in soft areas to achieve the greatest personal satisfaction of employees, and then make them converge in team dynamics in the company. As the brain selects what we want to hear and prioritizes based on what is most familiar to us, neurotransmitters must be stimulated so that they stop rewarding the self-deception of continuing on the usual path, and that they open the bridges of transformation.

5. Leave the safety of habits. Maintaining certain productive routines is healthy as long as the innovative results are obtained. However, it is foolish to maintain it if we are failing. There is an effect of the brain as a jailer of wishes for a better future, which comes from limited perceptions. The brain responds exactly to what we command it. So if we sort according to old mind-sets, that's what will turn out. Emotional innovation is based on shaking these schemes.

6. Emotional innovation requires the accompaniment of expert professionals to help lead this new energy to a good port.

7. It is illogical for companies to fight against the emotions of their employees, which, in turn, determines their own corporate emotionality. These emotions must be used as a lever to create new models of decision-making adapted to the present and to the innovation that is being pursued.

Finally, values such as attentive listening, assertiveness, empathy, kindness, a genuine sense of belonging, open and receptive communication and understanding, are essential to articulate this Emotional Innovation that contributes to the evolution of everything known. to place ourselves in a new stage of things: neither better nor worse than before. Simply different.