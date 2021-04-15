TOKS gives you a cup of American coffee on the day of your vaccination

April 15, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Toks restaurant chain announced this week that all diners who visit their stores on the day the first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is applied will be able to enjoy a cup of 100% Mexican American coffee.

Toks will have this initiative in effect from April 12 to May 31 of this year.

“We are pleased to launch this type of initiative to pamper our guests and more at such a crucial moment, in the fight against the current pandemic. Therefore, we cordially invite people who apply the first or second dose of the vaccine so that that day they can enjoy one of our classics, our 100% Mexican American coffee. For Toks, in addition to serving food and beverages of the highest quality, it is also a commitment to support society with great empathy, ”said Claudia Amerena, Toks Marketing Director.

To make the benefit that applies only on the day of application of the vaccine, you must present your vaccination certificate issued by the Government of Mexico, as well as an official identification. This applies only for consumption in branch, not for delivery, or in home service platforms.

The restaurant chain informs that all its operating units have all the corresponding measures in place to guarantee the health of customers, workers and suppliers.