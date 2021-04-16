7 Useful Tips To Work Out At Home

April 16, 2021 3 min read

With a year of on and off lockdowns, going to the gym regularly has pretty much become a thing of the past. Not only do we not know when we will be able to go back to normal, but with a broken workout regime every now and then, it can also be nerve-wracking to get back on the run, and we don’t blame you!

Until you can feel inspired to take your workout to the next level, or even be allowed to get back to gyms, you could really make the best of your home workout sessions. Let’s have a look at seven basic yet useful tips that can change the face of your home workout sessions:

Hydrate before, during, and after!

You’ve probably heard it enough times, hydration is important. Working out when you’re drained out not only tires you out easily but isn’t good for your muscles and can cause frequent cramps. While many would advise against sipping water during the workout, the bottom line is to stay well-hydrated at all times.

Decide on ‘your’ suitable hour

It might feel like the right idea to wake up at an ungodly hour for a great workout to feel productive but god knows it won’t last. There’s no perfect hour or time for the best workout. Choose a time that suits you and stick to it.

Keep your devices at bay

Your workout music and motivational podcast can be the perfect in-the-ear loop for you. But other than these, try keeping your devices at bay. Avoid checking your phone or watching a series on the side as it might distract you from a good tempo at your workout.

Find a digital coach or instructor

We know you used to be the gym pro and don’t think you need an instructor. Workout coaches can introduce you to new workout paces and styles that you have probably never expired before. Find an instructor or even a workout app that helps you fit in your rhythm.

Don’t make it equipment heavy or specific

For a consistent home workout, it is best not to involve any complex equipment or equipment-specific exercises. Working out at home can be challenging on the motivation front and equipment heavy work could make you resist it even more.

Set your daily goal

While you could choose your preferred time and preferred exercise style, you might want to decide on a consistent daily goal and stick to it. If you’re starting back after a long time, try starting out low and incrementing your goal every week for a gradual rise.

Mix and match your workouts

Last but not the least, in a time when everything seems to be boring, let your home workout sessions remain tolerable! Try mixing and matching workout sets and styles for different days of the week instead of sticking to a mundane regime. After all, making it fun can be a good way of staying put at it!