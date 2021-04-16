These Are the Top Ten IPOs So Far in 2021

April 16, 2021 4 min read

2020 was an exceptional year for IPOs despite the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the same is the expectation for 2021. In fact, we have already seen quite a few IPOs so far, including some big ones. Let’s take a look at the top ten IPOs so far this year (2021) in terms of their valuation and how they have performed.

Top Ten IPOs So Far In 2021

We have used the IPO valuation of the companies which went public this year to come up with the top ten IPOs so far in 2021. For our list, we have considered all the companies that went public this year, including those using direct listings and the SPAC route. We have taken YTD data and average trading volume data from MarketWatch. Following are the top ten IPOs so far in 2021:

DigitalOcean (DOCN, $5 billion, 3%)

Founded in 2012, DigitalOcean is a cloud computing platform. This U.S. company listed on the NYSE on March 23. DigitalOcean’s IPO price was $47 and the stock closed its first trading day below its IPO price. It is currently trading over $41. DigitalOcean is headquartered in New York.

Clover Health (CLOV, $7 billion, -53%)

Founded in 2014, Clover Health provides healthcare insurance services. This U.S. company used the SPAC route to list on the NYSE on January 8. The stock is currently trading over $7, while the highest for the stock so far was $17.45. The average trading volume of the stock is 16.59 million. Clover Health is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. CLOV was the first VC-backed company to go public via SPAC. As per the Silicon Valley Business Journal, CLOV’s SPAC valuation was $7 billion.

Oscar Health (OSCR, $7.9 billion, -34%)

Founded in 2012, Oscar is a health insurance company. This U.S. company listed on the NYSE on March 3. Oscar Health’s IPO price was $39. It is currently trading over $22, while the highest price for the stock so far was $37. The average trading volume of the stock is 2.58 million. Oscar is headquartered in New York.

Compass (COMP, $8 billion, -15%)

Founded in 2012, Compass offers an online platform for buying, renting and selling real estate assets. This U.S. company listed on the NYSE on April 1. Compass’ IPO price was $18, while the stock is currently trading over $17. The highest for the stock so far was $22.11. The average trading volume of the stock is 3.64 million. Compass is headquartered in New York.

Bumble (BMBL, $8.2 billion, -17%)

Founded in 2014, Bumble offers a single networking platform for dating, friend-finding, and career-building. This U.S. company listed on the NASDAQ on February 11. Bumble’s IPO price was $43, while the stock closed 64% above the IPO price on its first trading day. The stock is currently trading over $58. The highest for the stock so far was $84.80. The average trading volume of the stock is 4.19 million. Bumble has its headquarters in Austin, Texas.

Playtika (PLTK, $11 billion, -15%)

Founded in 2010, Playtika is a game developer. This Israeli-based company listed on the NASDAQ on January 15. Playtika’s IPO price was $27, while its first trading day close was $31.62. The stock is currently trading over $26. The highest for the stock so far was $36.06. The average trading volume of the stock is 2.66 million. Playtika is headquartered in Herzliya, Tel Aviv.

Affirm (AFRM, $11.9 billion, -30%)

Founded in 2012, Affirm is a financial technology services company that allows users to buy now and make simple monthly payments for their purchases. This U.S. company listed on the NASDAQ on January 13. Affirm’s IPO price was $49, and the stock is currently trading over $67. The highest for the stock so far was $146.90. The average trading volume of the stock is 3.43 million. Affirm is headquartered in San Francisco.

Qualtrics (XM, $15 billion, -31%)

Founded in 2002, Qualtrics develops software platforms and allows companies to manage all their data from one platform. This U.S. company listed on the NASDAQ on January 28. Qualtrics’ IPO price was $30, and it is currently trading over $30. The average trading volume of the stock is 2.39 million. The highest for the stock so far was $31.94. Qualtrics is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Roblox (RBLX, $30 billion, 8%)

Founded in 2004, Roblox is an online gaming and entertainment platform. This U.S. company went public through the direct listing method on March 10 and listed on the NYSE. Roblox’s reference price was $45, while the stock is currently trading over $75. The average trading volume of the stock is 13.84 million. The highest for the stock so far was $79.10. Roblox has its headquarters in San Mateo, California.

Coupang (CPNG, $60 billion, -4%)

Founded in 2010, Coupang offers an e-commerce platform. This South Korean company went public on March 11 and listed on the NYSE. Coupang’s IPO price was $35. The stock gained about 40% on its first trading day, and is currently trading over $45. The average trading volume of the stock is 12.12 million. Coupang has its headquarters in Seoul, Seoul-t'ukpyolsi.