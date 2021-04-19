Human Resources

Free Webinar | May 18: The Value of Outsourcing HR in Times of Crisis

Explore the ways that working with a human resource expert can fundamentally support your company by outsourcing burdensome HR functions.
Image credit: filadendron | Getty Images

As businesses across the U.S. adjust to the long-term impact of working amidst a pandemic, they face a host of challenges – new hires, rehires and all the paperwork that entails; changing workplace rules and modifications; vaccinations; leave laws; refusals to return; and more.

Navigating these can be hard to do on your own. Join us on on May 18 at 3pm EST / Noon PST to explore the ways that working with a human resource (HR) expert can fundamentally support your company by outsourcing burdensome HR functions—such as payroll administration, benefits, and risk management—so you can stay focused on your business and customers.

