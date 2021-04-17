Today is Malbec World Day. This is how it is celebrated in Mexico

April 17, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This April 17 Malbec World Day is celebrated, an initiative that seeks to promote Argentine Malbec around the world, through a celebration that pays tribute to the flagship vine of said South American country.

Impulsed by Wines of Argentina (WofA) and with the support of the Embassy of the Argentine Republic in Mexico, Malbec World Day (MWD) has been celebrated for 11 years with the spirit of sharing Argentine culture and identity with the world through the most outstanding wines of that nation, so that the glasses from all over the world are always accompanied by wines that reflect the diversity of Argentine terroirs and the warmth of the hands that create them.

Origins of the celebration

Malbec World Day celebrates the date on which the first Quinta Normal de Agricultura of the gaucho country was founded (April 17, 1853) and that it adopted French vines in the lands of Mendoza, thus marking the beginning of Argentine viticulture.

75% of Malbec worldwide is produced in Argentina, which in 2020 alone produced 106 million liters that reflect the richness of the terroirs , as well as the wine culture and personality of this country.

Argentine Malbec is characterized by its silkiness in the mouth and noble flavors, simply delicious and ideal for any moment, from an elegant dinner, to a meeting by the light of the campfire in a canteen, these Malbecs are uncomplicated.

For greater digital presence

Every April Wines of Argentina organizes a series of actions in the main export markets, to which are added events coordinated by Argentine representations abroad and numerous independent initiatives. Depending on the context generated by COVID-19, and in line with a shift in WofA's strategy towards digitization, this year the MWD will seek to mark the presence of Argentine Malbec in digital ecosystems with much greater force.

It is for this reason and for wine enthusiasts to know the wide variety of labels offered by the 45,657 hectares cultivated of Malbec in Argentina that they launch the online store www.malbecfestival.com.mx . The e-commerce will offer 55 Argentine wine brands from 17 wineries:

Altavista Winery

Catena Zapata Winery

Luigi Bosca Winery - Arizu Family

Navarro Correas Winery

Norton Winery

Bodegas Bianchi

Bodegas La Rosa

Salentein wineries

El Esteco Winery

Schroeder Family Winery

Finca Las Moras

Kaiken Winery

La Rural / Rutini Wines

Lagarde winery

Montañas de Uco Winery

Susana Balbo Wines

Trapiche Winery

Buyers will enjoy the wide variety of labels and will obtain different promotions, as well as the opportunity to participate in activities related to the celebration of Malbec World Day, such as virtual tastings that can be accessed by purchasing a Kit of three Malbecs. The Malbec festivities will run from April 15 to May 15.