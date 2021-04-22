Webinar Invite: Against All Odds With Joelle Mardinian On Building An Authentic Personal Brand

April 22, 2021 2 min read

The strong personal brand of Joelle Mardinian serves as a platform for her varied talents, from being a serial entrepreneur to TV host, brand ambassador, social influencer, and much more.

Following our recent interview with Mardinian for the Entrepreneur Middle East’s Executive Edition, where we grasped the lessons she learned in business, the upcoming Entrepreneur Middle East Live’s Against All Odds session, hosted by Managing Editor Tamara Pupic, will focus on building a personal brand that ensures that as an entrepreneur she stays true to who she is.

From Beirut to London to Dubai, the inspirational life journey of a Lebanese makeup artist, TV host, entrepreneur, and brand ambassador Joelle Mardinian has resulted in her today running a beauty empire, Joelle Group, which includes Maison de Joelle, Clinica Joelle, Joelle Paris, and EyeCandy.

Mardinian is also a brand ambassador, one of the MENA region’s top social influencers with more than 16 million followers only on Instagram, and the host of one of the longest running makeover TV programs Just Joelle on MBC1. Above all, she is a wife and a mother of three.

