Earth Day: Here's How Starbucks Will Celebrate It

April 19, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This April 22, Starbucks Mexico will celebrate Earth Day by inviting customers to join the brand's efforts to become more sustainable. Customers who purchase a full-size beverage at Starbucks stores on April 22 will receive a reusable hot beverage cup commemorating the occasion (while supplies last).

On the other hand, Starbucks Delivers users, starting today April 19 and until April 25, will be able to receive ground coffee residues to prepare compost and give life to a new plant or nurture gardens , in any order through the partners of home delivery DiDi Food, Rappi and Uber Eats.

Likewise, after the temporary pause, as a sanitary measure due to the current pandemic, the chain of coffee shops will safely reintroduce the service of refilling reusable cups and thermoses throughout the country.

The brand explained that this decision is the result of a successful test of new operating procedures that help ensure the safety of employees and customers. When users bring their reusable glass or thermos to the stores, they will receive three Mexican pesos discount on their drinks, thus helping to reduce waste.

"With these actions, Starbucks invites its customers to make the change, joining the path of caring for our planet and reducing environmental impacts," they commented in a statement.