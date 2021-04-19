Environment

Earth Day: Here's How Starbucks Will Celebrate It

The brand will give away reusable glasses on April 22. Likewise, customers will be able to receive coffee grounds to prepare compost.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This April 22, Starbucks Mexico will celebrate Earth Day by inviting customers to join the brand's efforts to become more sustainable. Customers who purchase a full-size beverage at Starbucks stores on April 22 will receive a reusable hot beverage cup commemorating the occasion (while supplies last).

On the other hand, Starbucks Delivers users, starting today April 19 and until April 25, will be able to receive ground coffee residues to prepare compost and give life to a new plant or nurture gardens , in any order through the partners of home delivery DiDi Food, Rappi and Uber Eats.

Likewise, after the temporary pause, as a sanitary measure due to the current pandemic, the chain of coffee shops will safely reintroduce the service of refilling reusable cups and thermoses throughout the country.

The brand explained that this decision is the result of a successful test of new operating procedures that help ensure the safety of employees and customers. When users bring their reusable glass or thermos to the stores, they will receive three Mexican pesos discount on their drinks, thus helping to reduce waste.

"With these actions, Starbucks invites its customers to make the change, joining the path of caring for our planet and reducing environmental impacts," they commented in a statement.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Environment

Why This Sustainable Pet Food Company Believes Doing Good is Good for Business and the Planet

Environment

These Two Companies are Going to Build the World's Largest Insect-Based Protein Farm

Environment

Digital Music May Not Have Saved the Environment After All