Finance

Options For Socially Conscious Investing

Expert advice from CPA/CFP Darren Zaragola on options for Socially Conscious Investing – how to invest in companies that are looking to improve the world. Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more An Increase In Socially Conscious Investing As more of us become concerned about climate control and environmental dangers, there has been an […]
Next Article
Options For Socially Conscious Investing
Image credit: Megan_Rexazin / Pixabay via Valuewalk

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

Expert advice from CPA/CFP Darren Zaragola on options for Socially Conscious Investing - how to invest in companies that are looking to improve the world.

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

An Increase In Socially Conscious Investing

As more of us become concerned about climate control and environmental dangers, there has been an increase in Socially Conscious Investing (SRI - Sustainable, Responsible and Impact Investing).

“These are companies that are looking to improve the world, or at least not allowing it to deteriorate any farther,” says Darren Zagarola, a Certified Financial Planner and CPA with the wealth management firm, EKS Associates in Princeton, NJ.  “It’s led to an increase in socially-conscious investing, often through mutual funds and Exchange Traded Funds. It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach. Some funds focus on the environment and climate change, while others concentrate on labor management, diversity, human rights, and other issues.”

Whereas SRI once focused exclusively on excluding certain companies from your portfolio – guns, tobacco, racial injustice – it now also focuses on investing in companies that are taking proactive measures to do the right thing.

But can SRI also benefit your bottom line?

In fact, recent studies from Wall Street firms and academia show these funds more than hold their own when it comes to return on investment. Sustainable funds that have been around for seven years or more had higher or equal median returns to traditional returns 64 percent of the time, according to a recent review by Morgan Stanley.  Morningstar gives a 4-star or 5-star rating to more than a dozen of these socially-conscious funds. Bloomberg counted more than 200 funds and ETFs that qualify as SRI (or ESG), and some have shown a return of 25 percent or more so far this year.

“The bottom line is you do not need to sacrifice return to combine your investment strategy and personal values,” Mr. Zagarola says.

About Darren Zagarola

Darren Zagarola, Certified Financial Planner and CPA with the wealth management firm, EKS Associates in Princeton, NJ is available about this topic and many other topics related to financial and retirement planning. For arrangements contact: Steve Clark, Andover Communications, sclark@sbhny.org.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Meme Crypto Dogecoin Price Up 400% In 1 Week

Finance

Hear New Investment Ideas From Two Of The Top Shortsellers This Friday

Finance

Pausing Stocks And Gold Fireworks