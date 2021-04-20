Can it be undertaken under someone else's head?

April 20, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Within the framework of World Entrepreneurship Day, held on April 16, Clip presented the podcast Emprender en Cabeza Ajena , a space designed for Mexican entrepreneurs and businesses, of any size and industry, to narrate the greatest challenges and achievements to which they they have faced each other at different stages of their business. This new content format was born with the aim of providing valuable information and is available on the main digital platforms such as Spotify, YouTube and Apple Podcast.

Being one of the best allies of Mexican businesses, Clip, seeks to offer you the best tools to accept all cards easily, quickly and safely; and with this new project, give a voice to real entrepreneurs, who can inspire more people with their stories. Until now, businesses such as Carne y Vino: Mi Pasión, Kina Jewels, Pixza, Plantify and Salma, all of them belonging to different industries, have been the protagonists of the biweekly podcast produced by the leading payment aggregator in Mexico.

Additionally, Clip generates different activities to continue supporting the growth of Mexican entrepreneurs and businesses. An example of this is its current alliance with the Productive Development Unit of the Ministry of Economy, which consists of sharing different training sessions on the MiPyMEs platform and supporting those interested in improving their business and digital skills. You can register for the workshops: Opportunities in times of crisis and How to identify the needs of your consumer?

If you use Clip in your business and are interested in appearing in the Emprender en Cabeza Ajena podcast , share your story at pr@payclip.com .