Infographic: What is the 'Neni Economy'?

This form of self-employment gained strength due to the pandemic and generates 9.5 million pesos in sales PER DAY.
Image credit: Querido Dinero

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Querido Dinero

Las Nenis is the definition of the urban tribe that sells through social networks or WhatsApp and delivers product at a midpoint or even at home. They are known by phrases such as "I'm going to close the order" and "I deliver at a close point, beautiful." This form of self-employment gained strength due to the pandemic.

Do you know any micro-entrepreneur of this type?

