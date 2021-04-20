Infographic: What is the 'Neni Economy'?

April 20, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Las Nenis is the definition of the urban tribe that sells through social networks or WhatsApp and delivers product at a midpoint or even at home. They are known by phrases such as "I'm going to close the order" and "I deliver at a close point, beautiful." This form of self-employment gained strength due to the pandemic.

