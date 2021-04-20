These are the states where COVID cases increased after Easter

April 20, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Ten states of the republic report an increase of more than 4% in COVID-19 cases due to the Easter holidays, after taking 11 weeks down.

During his participation in the daily health conference , José Luis Alomía, general director of Epidemiology, announced that these entities could be a turning point in a possible rebound of the pandemic in Mexico.

However, the official also pointed out that the confirmation of this new wave of infections would be given with the data for the 15th week of the year (late Holy and early Easter), so we must be vigilant to see if the ascent materializes.

Alomía also remarked that although there was an increase in infections in these entities, the number of infections and hospitalizations has not increased relatively.

States with an increase in cases

Baja California Sur Chihuahua Mexico City Colima Durango Mexico state Morelos Nayarit Quintana Roo Tlaxcala

The states where there is a significant occupancy of beds with a fan are Tabasco with 30% and Chihuahua with 49%.