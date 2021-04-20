These Are the Top Real Estate Mutual Funds

April 20, 2021 5 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



A real estate fund is a sector fund that primarily invests in the securities issued by the companies related to real estate. Such funds either directly invest in real estate companies or REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts). For investors who want exposure to real estate without taking on too much risk, investing in a real estate fund is the best option. If you are also planning to invest in real estate, then to help you select, detailed below are the top ten real estate mutual funds.

Top ten real estate mutual funds

We have taken the past one-year return data (from U.S. News) to come up with the top ten real estate mutual funds. Following are the top ten real estate mutual funds:

Sterling Capital Stratton Rl Estt Fd (STMMX, 7%)

STMMX aims to maximize total return. Normally, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies operating in or related to real estate or in companies owning significant real estate assets. STMMX has a net expense ratio of 1.08%. It has provided a return of 10.99% in the last three years and 8.12% in the last five years.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Real Estate Secs Fd (PHRAX, 8%)

PHRAX aims is to ensure capital appreciation and income. Normally, the fund invests a minimum of 80% of its assets in publicly-traded REITs and firms directly operating in the real estate industry. PHRAX has a net expense ratio of 1.35%. It has provided a return of 10.43% in the last three years and 7.36% in the last five years.

Commonwealth Real Estate Securities Fund (CNREX, 8%)

CNREX works to achieve long-term capital appreciation, as well as current income. During normal market conditions, the fund invests a minimum of 80% of its net assets in equity and debt securities of the issuers working in or related to the real estate industry. CNREX has a net expense ratio of 2.63%. It has provided a return of 5.28% in the last three years and 7.36% in the last five years.

Guggenheim Risk Managed Real Estt Fd (GURAX, 8%)

GURAX aims to maximize total return through capital appreciation and current income. Under normal times, the fund invests a minimum of 80% of its assets in the long and short equity securities of firms primarily operating in the real estate sector. GURAX has a net expense ratio of 1.7%. It has provided a return of 10.98% in the last three years and 9.81% in the last five years.

TIAA-CREF Real Estate Securities Fund (TIREX, 10%)

TIREX aims to earn a favorable long-term total return for the investors by current income and capital appreciation. It mainly invests in the equity securities of the firms that operate or are related to the real estate industry. TIREX has a net expense ratio of 0.5%. It has provided a return of 13.21% in the last three years and 10.29% in the last five years.

REMS Real Estate Value Opportunity Fund (HLRRX, 14%)

HLRRX’s objective is to ensure long-term capital growth, as well as current income. During normal times, the fund invests a minimum of 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of firms operating or related to real estate. HLRRX has a net expense ratio of 1.09%. It has provided a return of 9.90% in the last three years and 6.90% in the last five years.

Dunham Real Estate Stock Fund (DAREX, 28%)

DAREX’s primary objective is to maximize total return through the combination of capital appreciation and dividends. The primary objective of the fund is to give more return in the long-term than from directly investing in real estate. DAREX has a net expense ratio of 1.91%. It has provided a return of 17.91% in the last three years and 11.27% in the last five years.

Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estt Fd (RAAAX, 34%)

RAAAX aims to achieve a high total return through capital appreciation and current income. During normal times, the fund invests a minimum of 80% of its net assets, for the long and short term, in equity securities of real estate firms and companies related to real estate. RAAAX has a net expense ratio of 2.22%. It has provided a return of 20.04% in the last three years and 18.54% in the last five years.

Baron Real Estate Income Fund (BRIIX, 34%)

BRIIX's objective is to ensure capital appreciation, as well as current income. It invests at least 80% of its net assets in real estate income-producing securities and other real estate securities, including common stock, debt, and preferred securities. BRIIX has a net expense ratio of 0.8%. It has provided a return of 19.37% in the last three years. BRIIX has $40.73 million in total assets.

Baron Real Estate Fund (BREIX, 70%)

BREIX aims to achieve a capital appreciation for its investors. Under normal times, it invests 80% of its assets for the long-term in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. real estate-related entities of any market cap. BREIX has a net expense ratio of 1.08%. It has provided a return of 24.33% in the last three years, 21.90% in the last five years and 16.18% in the past decade.