Free Webinar | May 11: Former IBM Executive Shares Winning Strategies on How to Drive Product Innovation & Growth

April 22, 2021

What the pandemic has taught everyone is that pivoting business operations in crisis can be a challenge. In the next episode of our series, host Jason Nazar, co-founder/CEO of Comparably, speaks with a renowned leader in sales, operations, and technology to discuss the winning strategies for small and medium-sized businesses to drive and during this monumental time. With more than 25 years of experience, former IBM executive Burton Goldfield has transformed TriNet (NYSE: TNET) into a leading cloud-based HR provider and professional employer organization for SMBs. Founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area, TriNet's net revenue has more than quadrupled during Goldfield's tenure as CEO since 2008. From Main Street to Wall Street, the platform offers full-service HR solutions and access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. In addition to Goldfield sharing his biggest leadership lessons, other topics include:

- Importance of in a virtual work environment

- Critical role of privacy and security in the new work world

- Why digital transformation must be a key part of your business plan

- Winning strategies for pivoting business operations in a crisis

- Innovation: A requirement for and success

About the Speakers

Since 2008, Burton M. Goldfield has served as president, CEO and board member of TriNet (NYSE: TNET). With more than 25 years of experience in sales, operational, and technology leadership roles, he is known for driving product innovation and business growth. Burton has transformed the company into a leading cloud-based HR provider and professional employer organization. TriNet’s net revenue has more than quadrupled during his tenure. Prior to TriNet, Burton was CEO at Ketera Technologies, a Santa Clara-based SaaS provider to FORTUNE 2000 companies. Before that, Burton served as SVP, Worldwide Field Operations at Hyperion Solutions Corporation and VP of Worldwide Sales for IBM Corporation’s Rational Software division.

Jason Nazar brings 15 years of experience as a serial entrepreneur, investor, and advisor to his role as co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site. Previously, he was co-founder/CEO of Docstoc (acquired by Intuit in 2013), one of the most visited content sites in the world with the widest selection of professional documents and business resources. Jason was named one of the “Most Admired CEOs in L.A.” by the Los Angeles Business Journal and appointed “Entrepreneur in Residence for the City of Los Angeles” in 2016-2018 by Mayor Eric Garcetti.