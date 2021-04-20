Innovation

Why creativity will be our solution (and salvation)

People suffer from exhausting confinement with endless chores at home. Uncertainty and fragility are sensations that persist ...
Image credit: Deppositphotos.com

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The first months of the year have not been easy. One year after the health emergency, wear is important. At best, people suffer from a grueling confinement with endless chores at home. Unfortunately, other people add anxiety and depression due to loss of loved ones and materials. Vaccines begin to arrive slowly, while uncertainty and fragility are sensations that persist.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, advertising was an interesting challenge: With more demanding consumers, who expect a real commitment from brands to social causes. New generations more digitized and participatory; and technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality, which offer exciting tools for communicating messages.

In this scenario, once again, what can save us is creativity. Which does not consist of pure inspiration, it implies a lot of effort, an authentic self-criticism and a dose of courage, to put into practice new ways of thinking, attitudes and processes, it is a whole bet. To do this, you have to look for new models, you have to take risks to create something different.

Undoubtedly, in the present and future of jobs, creativity will be vital. Even in venues like the World Economic Forum in Davos, it has been claimed that creative professions will better resist the rise of robots and artificial intelligence.

At the same time, advertising and those of us who work on it, in addition to overcoming the challenges, we must be responsible with the messages we build. Use our creativity and support brands to motivate positive actions. Despite the existence of such diverse realities, we are together and we have to think about building tomorrow, with what we have.

To the above, we must add the empathy that the times demand: the consumer remains focused on what is essential, we must contribute to make their life more practical, give flexible options, and help promote moments of happiness, without neglecting their health.

