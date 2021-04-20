Environment

Do you want to know what your carbon footprint is? Mastercard presented a tool to calculate it

The brand's new feature enables issuers to provide consumers with data and knowledge about their spending and to offer ways to contribute to reforestation.
Next Article
Do you want to know what your carbon footprint is? Mastercard presented a tool to calculate it
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Mastercard in collaboration with financial technology company Doconomy , developed a Mastercard Carbon Calculator . Which is integrated into the entire global network of the company.

It offers consumers access to information and data about the carbon impact that their purchases generate with the aim that they can contribute to the preservation of the environment.

“The Mastercard Carbon Calculator informs consumers about the carbon footprint of their purchases, so they can make more conscious spending decisions and contribute to forest restoration. By integrating sustainability into the very fabric of our business, we can unleash the power of our network, reaching billions of consumers and partners, to bring about positive change in the environment. All based on the creation of the Priceless Planet Coalition last year, which unites companies and consumers to reforest with 100 million trees ”, explained Jorn Lambert, digital director of Mastercard.

This tool allows users to receive a snapshot of the carbon emissions generated by their purchases in all categories of spending. The calculations are based on the independent verification Åland Index and can be enhanced with related and easy-to-understand equivalents (such as the number of trees needed to absorb the same amount of CO2), as well as tips for living more sustainably.

Consumers also have the ability to contribute to the Priceless Planet Coalition's forest restoration projects - either through donations or by using bank rewards programs. Banks can easily integrate the Carbon Calculator into their mobile applications through the new APIs that are already available from Mastercard Developers .

Image: Depositphotos.com

Consumers are increasingly aware of their own actions and the actions of brands

New research on sustainability, commissioned by Mastercard, reveals a marked increase in consumer passion for the environment as a result of COVID-19 . More than half of those surveyed worldwide (54%) believe that reducing their carbon footprint is more important now than before the pandemic. This indicates a growing trend toward eco-conscious spending and consumption among people who want to turn their purchases and redemption of rewards into meaningful action for the planet.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Environment

Earth Day: Here's How Starbucks Will Celebrate It

Environment

Why This Sustainable Pet Food Company Believes Doing Good is Good for Business and the Planet

Environment

The Company That Created Robot Pizza Trucks Is Now Pushing to Solve the Global Issue of Plastic Pollution