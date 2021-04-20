With 206 Projects, Jeff Bezos' Amazon Is Now the World's Largest Renewable Energy Buyer

April 20, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Amazon company of magnate Jeff Bezos confirmed in a statement that it has just invested in nine new clean energy projects. This brings the total to 206 clean energy-related projects, making the online trading company the largest buyer of renewable energy in the world.

Amazon's new clean energy projects include:

The first combined solar project with energy storage in California. The project will generate 100 megawatts (MW) of solar energy — enough to power more than 28,000 homes for a year — and includes 70 MW of energy storage.

The first renewable project in Alberta, Canada. It is an 80 MW solar project that, once completed, will produce more than 195,000 megawatts per hour (MWh) of renewable energy — enough to supply more than 18,000 homes for one year.

A 350 MW wind farm off the coast of Scotland in the UK. It will be the largest corporate renewable energy project in that country.

Other projects in the United States include a wind power plant in Oklahoma and solar parks in three Ohio counties.

Amazon also announced investments focused on the production of clean energy in Sweden and Spain. In the latter country, new solar projects will be built in the provinces of Extremadura and Andalusia.

Map of the places where Amazon has clean and renewable energy projects worldwide. Image via Amazon Around The Globe .

All of these projects give Amazon a record total of 8.5 gigawatts of renewable capacity globally, making it the top corporate buyer of renewable energy on the planet.

"Amazon continues to increase its investments in renewable energy as part of its effort to meet 'The Climate Pledge,' our commitment to be zero carbon emissions by 2040," Bezos said in a statement.

“With these nine new wind and solar projects, we have announced 206 renewable wind and solar projects around the world , and we are now the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in Europe and globally. Many parts of our business are already powered by renewable energy, and we hope to power all of Amazon with renewable energy by 2025 , five years before our original goal of 2030,” he added.

Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded 'The Climate Pledge' in 2019 — an initiative to reach the goals set by the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be zero carbon by 2040. The pledge now has 53 signatories, including IBM, Unilever, Verizon, Siemens, Microsoft and Best Buy.