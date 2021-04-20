Finance

Little Growth In SPACs

Autonomous air-taxis, robotic exoskeletons and rocket ships. Those are the kinds of early-stage bets that are taking special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) from little-noticed to notorious. But they aren’t the only kinds of businesses using SPACs to transfer risk from VC and PE portfolios to public market investors. Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and […]
Next Article
Little Growth In SPACs
Image credit: via Valuewalk

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

Autonomous air-taxis, robotic exoskeletons and rocket ships. Those are the kinds of early-stage bets that are taking special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) from little-noticed to notorious. But they aren't the only kinds of businesses using SPACs to transfer risk from VC and PE portfolios to public market investors.

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Early-Stage Startups Are Drawing Attention From Regulators

Early-stage startups that are light on revenue and heavy on projections have drawn the most attention from commentators and regulators. Just last week, the SEC cast doubt on whether SPAC targets have safe harbor in making such ambitious revenue projections. But just as often, it's older, mature businesses – equally ill-suited for public markets – that are getting there through SPACs. Consider that:

  • Nearly one-third of tech vendors bought by SPACs this year anticipate topline growth of less than 15% in 2021, according to 451 Research's M&A KnowledgeBase.
  • Compare that with 2021 infotech IPOs, where eight of nine companies that entered major US exchanges are expected to beat that mark, according to consensus estimates compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Going public via SPAC appeals to both aging and early businesses because they can negotiate their value behind closed doors. In an IPO, companies risk a bit of bad press. Their shares could price below range or they might abandon the process after a public filing of their financials. WeWork's attempted IPO ripped the false veneer of a tech startup off the trendy real estate specialist and cratered its valuation. It's now set up for a Nasdaq listing via a SPAC.

A Surge in SPACs

Early-stage startups

Article By Scott Denne, 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence 

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Primark Back In The Game After The Shock Of Covid

Finance

The World Is Growing Too Fast For The Global Supply Chains

Finance

How Female Entrepreneurs Can Break Down Barriers And Find Success Post-Pandemic