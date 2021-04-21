Health

Wellness lessons to lead a healthy company

Highly complex contexts such as those we have faced in the last 12 months imply an additional challenge for managers, team leaders and decision makers in organizations.
5 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The highly complex contexts such as those we have faced in the last 12 months imply an additional challenge for managers, team leaders and decision makers in organizations: how to transmit resilience and balance to their teams to adapt ‒as fast and efficient‒ to a new environment?

Undoubtedly, the first thing is to recognize the need for adaptation and not to ignore basic elements of organizations: a learning curve is necessary, highlighting adaptability through new schemes such as flexible work, redefining benefits and - not least - determination. to cope with uncertainty.

We can say that the impact has been different if we see it by countries, communities, industrial activities or economic sectors, we can affirm that it has been uniform in the mood of the people, and one of the signs we have seen was the study we carried out in Gympass , which shows that 35% of the total use of our partner applications on the platform came from users who accessed emotional health apps.

It is an important signal for those responsible for managing talent within companies: the concept of well-being is expanding and including an emotional dimension that is key in terms of quality of life and health of employees.

I share with you four wellness lessons that leaders learned throughout 2020 to adopt a healthy business approach.

Focus on humanized leadership: Leaders understand that the achievement of objectives and reaching the goals of the company is thanks to commitment, motivation, creativity, harmony between work and personal, communication, among other factors, which go a lot beyond a working day at established hours. The leader who understands this will not only have effective work teams: he will be able to create highly efficient work environments that are key to the innovation and growth of organizations.

Take a Preventive Approach to Burn Out : One of the observed adjustments is that remote employees work 1.4 more days per month than their colleagues who are in the office, according to a study : resulting in more than three additional weeks of work a year. Organizations realized the importance of preventing and managing to avoid burn out of their equipment, and we began to observe that several companies established schedules to support disconnection, as well as offer digital tools to adopt new wellness routines with remote exercise, which can be from 5 minutes of meditation, healthy recipes, functional online classes or other options that each collaborator can choose according to what suits them best. This highlights the importance of using health programs based on the benefits to workers and companies, investing in a better and healthier future.

Image: Depositphotos.com

Encourages a balance between personal and work life: According to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development ( OECD ), Mexico ranks second in the worst balance between work and personal life, coupled with the drastic change in employment. routine, there is increasing interest in establishing clear boundaries between work and personal life, which is why new regulations have even been created, such as Nom 035 , which allows the identification and analysis of psychosocial risk factors and prevention measures to promote a favorable organizational environment; in addition to the recent approval of the reform of the Labor Law to regulate the home office and guarantee that employees have the necessary conditions to carry out their work from home.

Social distance is not synonymous with isolation: According to the article on " Work and the epidemic of loneliness" , published in the Harvard Business Review , the feeling of loneliness and isolation is the main impediment that employees face to carry out their work activities, as it is considered a loss of social interaction, which can usually trigger collaboration or the exchange of ideas or points of view. That is why leaders are also turning to wellness programs and physical activity challenges - at a distance - to establish a moment of remote social connection, support a space for self-care and generate dynamics for greater integration.

We were already facing a new work paradigm, where the importance of emotional salary was beginning to be highlighted, fostering a sense of belonging and generating healthy work climates. During 2020 that trend accelerated and now we see companies increasingly interested in joining to be part of this innovation in the work environment, with which they are potentiating their productivity, creativity and well-being.

