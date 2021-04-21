Expenses

Infographic: How much does it cost to have a dog and a cat?

Mexicans spend an average of 1,200 pesos a month on their "lomitos suavecitos" on food, meat, prizes, pet bleach for cleaning, toys, bath with cut, and so on.
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

How much do you invest in your best furry friend? Pets have become a powerful ally in addressing depression and anxiety caused by the confinements of the COVID-19 pandemic . Given this, the National Alliance of Small Merchants ( ANPEC ) conducted a market survey on the prices of products and services that are demanded for having a pet.

According to the Alliance, Mexicans spend an average of 1,200 pesos a month on their soft tenderloins on food, meat, prizes, food envelopes, pet bleach for cleaning, toys, bath with cut, etc. This figure is in addition to the one-time expenses of 3,300 pesos as a vaccination and sterilization scheme, as well as 1,150 pesos a year for deworming, booster and rabies vaccines.

According to the National Institute of Geography and Informatics (INEGI), in Mexico there are 9.6 million of the 23 million dogs. Nowadays, it is quite a commitment to have a pet at home, a commitment just like any other member of the family. Therefore, the breakdown of the expenses involved in having a pet:

Image: ANPEC

