Rappi Turbo arrives with deliveries in 10 minutes thanks to ghost stores

April 21, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Colombian delivery platform Rappi announced that its users will be able to enjoy the Turbo format with which they can receive 1,500 premium items in 10 minutes.

This functionality will be available from the outset in Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mérida and will seek to provide more urgent unitary products for the day-to-day life of its customers such as fruits and vegetables, beers, cheese, ham, etc.

According to The Logistics World site, Rappi Turbo will operate through ghost stores and warehouses and will be distinguished by immediate and personalized delivery. It will be available to RappiPrime subscribers.

Dark stores or ghost stores are facilities that store and sell products specifically for home delivery without areas in front of the customer.

