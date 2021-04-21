Cybersecurity

Do not publish your vaccination certificate! Identity data can be stolen

In social networks, many older adults have shared their certificate to celebrate their immunization. There are 6 other ways to party safely.
Next Article
Do not publish your vaccination certificate! Identity data can be stolen
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

As the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines increases , more and more people are posting photos of their vaccination certificates on social media to celebrate being immunized. However, sharing this data can expose you to fraud and identity theft.

"Posting photos of the vaccination certificate may seem like a way to celebrate an important milestone in approaching the end of last year's difficult experiences in the pandemic," said Christopher Budd, senior manager of global threat communications at Avast in a statement. . “It may also seem like a good way to encourage other people who might be 'vaccine negative' or indecisive. But taking a photo of your actual certificate and posting it is not the best way to accomplish these things and can increase the risks around identity theft. Full name and date of birth are potentially sufficient for someone to attempt to initiate an identity theft attempt against us, especially if they can combine it with other personal information that may be publicly available through public records and / or social media. Also, specific information about the vaccine, the vaccination date and who administered it could allow someone to try to gain access to personal health information by posing as the person by calling 'to verify' something. "

Don't make it easy for thieves

To be honest, all the information that appears on your vaccination certificate can be found in various parts of the internet, there is no need to make it easier for identity thieves. Of course, we all want to celebrate vaccination and inspire others to get their fix, but there are ways to do it without compromising your safety. Avast shares seven ways to do it safely:

1. Take a photo of the vaccination itself: Take a photo while the healthcare professional is injecting you, with their permission, of course. Post it on Facebook ; share it on your Instagram Stories; Tweet it, whatever, put it on the net.
2. Take a selfie with your band-aid: Wait until you get home, put on something cute, and take a selfie with your band-aid and a little caption.
3. Take a picture of yourself outside the vaccination site: If you are going to get vaccinated at a clinic, ask someone to take a picture of you right outside. So, you are fulfilling the double function of making known the places in your area that are doing this important work.
4. Post a video of yourself dancing: We don't judge how you celebrate! We've all been in our homes for over a year and it's time to get that energy out.
5. Hide all personal information: If you really want to share your vaccination certificate and you simply believe that there is no other way to express your joy on the networks, cover all the pertinent information with one finger. Don't just scribble, as they can be removed with a little image handling knowledge (though it's best not to post at all).
6. Opt for text only: For those who are feeling especially excited, nothing says "feelings" like white text on a black background. Share your feelings! After all, we are dealing with a pandemic.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cybersecurity

This Data Privacy Filter Can Help Protect Your Small Business From Cybercrime

Cybersecurity

The Jaw-Dropping Range of Cybercrimes is Due to the Gap in the Cybersecurity Workforce

Cybersecurity

Cybercrime Could Cost the World $10.5 Trillion Annually by 2025