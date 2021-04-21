Vaccines

Would you voluntarily get Covid-19 for 140 thousand pesos? Oxford University is looking for you

For a new study, the University of Oxford requires volunteers who have been infected with Covid-19 naturally at some time, to expose them to the virus a second time, with a reward in between.
Next Article
Would you voluntarily get Covid-19 for 140 thousand pesos? Oxford University is looking for you
Image credit: Deposithotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The University of Oxford , in the United Kingdom, is looking for volunteers who agree to be infected with Covid-19 for the second time. In exchange, the study participants will receive a payment of 7 thousand dollars , that is, about 140 thousand Mexican pesos .

According to a statement from the British institution, the 64 volunteers required must be young people between 18 and 30 years old , and, without exception, have been infected with Covid-19 naturally at some time.

The study by the British institution aims to measure what dose of Covid-19 is necessary to cause a second infection , as well as the reaction of the immune system to it. It is a matter that, until now, has not been able to be studied in depth.

"When we re-infect these participants, we will know exactly how their immune systems reacted to the first Covid-19 infection, exactly when the second infection occurred, and exactly how much virus they received," explained Helen McShane , leader of the research.

This will be the process of contagion and monitoring of the participants

The young volunteers will be placed in isolation for 17 days and will remain in a hospital. There they will receive the necessary care and will be monitored by the team of researchers. In case of symptoms, they will be treated with monoclonal antibodies.

The study will last 12 months and after hospital discharge, the institution will follow up the volunteers for 8 more days.

McShane pointed out that, unlike the first study of this type, this one has the possibility of infecting volunteers with some of the new coronavirus variants .

"The original strain that appeared in China at the end of 2019 will be used, but the possibility of including one of the new variants is also being considered," the researcher explained.

It should be remembered that the University of Oxford collaborated with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to develop a vaccine against Covid-19 , which today is under scrutiny by some countries for being allegedly related to cases of thrombosis. This controversy led to a name change for the inoculator , which is now called Vaxzevria .

"The information obtained from this work will help to design better vaccines and treatments , but also to understand if people are protected after having Covid and for how long," concluded McShane.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Vaccines

TOKS gives you a cup of American coffee on the day of your vaccination

Vaccines

How the Vaccine Rollout Has Faired in Latin America

Coronavirus

If you got the Pfizer vaccine 'probably' you will need a third dose, says CEO of the pharmaceutical company