How to Download LinkedIn's Free Book to Find a Job in the New Normal

As part of its # ApóyateEnLinkedin campaign, LinkedIn has organized two free workshops through LinkedIn Live to promote SMEs and professionals.
LinkedIn launched a free ebook as part of its # ApóyateEnLinkedin campaign, where the professional social network conducted a study on the stigma of unemployment in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic . This initiative seeks to help both professionals and owners of small and medium-sized companies, as well as entrepreneurs, to navigate this new labor reality.

As part of its campaign, LinkedIn has organized two free workshops through LinkedIn Live with the participation of Genaro Mejía, Top Voice 2019 and a business journalist, as host. You can see them again here:

"Prepare yourself for the job reality of 2021": those professionals who want to boost their career or reorient it can consult in this session the advice of Alma Campos, LinkedIn Top Voice and Founder of Mueve y Emprende and Juan Valles, Top Voice and Director of Careeraíritu. max.

"Helping small companies to build resilient businesses": in this session, aimed at SME owners and entrepreneurs who need help to boost their activity, Marisol García, editor of Entrepreneur en Español and Juan del Cerro, Top Voice and Founder participated from Disruptivo.tv.

The ebook contains the necessary tips to guide members on this path to the new era of the workplace. You can download it here .

